Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Hold Hands While Attending a Party in India

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's relationship is heating up!

Just one week after the "Jealous" singer made their romance Instagram official, the two were spotted out and about in Mumbai, India.

Chopra, 35, and Jonas, 25, didn't seem to care that paparazzi were around, unashamedly holding hands as they made their way into a pre-engagement bash for Akash Ambani.

Splash News

The Quantico star wore a beautiful red sari dress, while Jonas complemented her in a classy blue suit.

Splash News

A source told ET earlier this month that Jonas' trip to India with Chopra would be a special one, as the actress is planning to introduce her beau to her mother, Madhu, for the first time.

Chopra has already met Jonas' family, when she attended his cousin's wedding in New Jersey earlier this month.

The lovebirds were first linked after they walked the red carpet together at the 2017 Met Gala. Earlier this year, they enjoyed an epic Memorial Day weekend, including a night at Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert, a visit to a Dodgers game and a day on a boat with pals.

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Priyanka Chopra Calls Nick Jonas One of Her 'Favorite Men' in Sweet Post

Nick Jonas Goes Instagram Official With Priyanka Chopra as Source Says They're Getting Serious

Priyanka Chopra Wears Stunning Satin Dress for Date Night With Nick Jonas

Related Gallery