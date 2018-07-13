Priyanka Chopra ‘Loves’ the Idea of Marriage as Nick Jonas Romance Heats Up (Exclusive)

Priyanka Chopra loves love!

ET caught up with the 35-year-old Quantico star exclusively at a Saks x Vogue event at Wolffer Estate Vineyards in the The Hamptons, New York, and she couldn't help but gush over the things that bring her joy in life and love.

“I think I feel my most beautiful when I’m happy,” the actress, who is currently dating Nick Jonas, dished to ET. “I really feel like the best thing a woman can wear is her confidence. Your clothes, your shoes, your bags, all of that is the packaging. But when you have confidence, the world buys whatever you sell.”

As for what makes her happy, Chopra says a sweet romantic gesture does the trick.

Getty Images

“I've been very lucky in that department,” she teased. “I've had very special things done for me... I like thoughtful things done for me. I'm not the chocolate and flowers kind of girl.”

She clarified, “I mean, I love gifts, of course. I love gifts, which girl doesn't? But I think it's the written word that always makes me happy -- something written down, a letter, a note."

Chopra then recalled one gesture in particular that made her feel super special. "There was this one Valentine’s Day where I had a letter handwritten and a flower, like a rose, and it came to me every hour of that day," she shared. "So, super sweet things like that is something I appreciate. DO NOT ever get me chocolate and flowers.”

You listening, Nick?

Priyanka told ET that she's sees herself as a “super romantic,” noting, “I'm super mushy, and I think, 'Why not?' You know, when you love someone or when you care about somebody, making them feel special and giving attention is the most important thing.”

Though she’s a proud feminist and has joked about marriage in the past, she made it clear that she has no problem with tying the knot.

Getty Images

“I love the idea of getting married. I totally want to get married at some point,” she admitted. “I don’t think marriage makes you smaller or bigger or more feminist or not. Feminism basically is women saying, 'Give us our own choices without judging us.' That’s all it is. It’s not about berating someone. It’s not about proving a point. I totally would love to get married.”

Things have been seriously heating up between Jonas and Chopra lately. The couple has been spotted together numerous times, including a fun Fourth of July date in New York City with the 25-year-old singer's older brother, Joe Jonas, and his fiancée, Sophie Turner.

Not only are the pair already wearing matching gold rings (no, not on that finger), but they’ve also met each other’s families.

For more on their romance, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Dwayne Johnson Jokes He Set Up His Former Co-Stars Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra (Exclusive)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are Wearing Matching Gold Rings and This Is Getting Serious!

Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Match With His Brother Joe And Sophie Turner in NYC: Pic!

Related Gallery