Dwayne Johnson Jokes He Set Up His Former Co-Stars Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra (Exclusive)

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are one of Hollywood's newest couples -- and Dwayne Johnson is taking all the credit for their love connection.

Johnson recently joined ET's Kevin Frazier at the Hong Kong Harbor -- where his latest disaster thriller, Skyscraper, is set -- and he jokingly said he was secretly the matchmaker behind their romance.

When asked about Jonas and Chopra's highly publicized relationship, Johnson first replied with an important question of his own: "Are they happy?"

After finding out that the pair seem to be doing quite well, Johnson smiled and graciously confirmed his role in bringing his former co-stars together.

"Well then, I take credit. Baywatch and Jumanji," Johnson joked, referring to his work with Chopra in the 2017 comedy, Baywatch, and his unrelated work with Jonas in last year's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. "I did it, yes. If they're happy."

The 35-year-old Quantico star and the 25-year-old singer do indeed appear to be very happy. In fact, their relationship may be getting more serious than fans even realize.

Earlier this week, the lovebirds were spotted wearing matching gold rings. While the thick bands weren't on that finger, they did look to be identical.

This comes after the couple spent a romantic Fourth of July together, and after a source told ET last month that Jonas had met Chopra's family when the two attended a pre-engagement bash for Akash Ambani in Mumbai, India, in June.

For more on the latest development in the couple's romantic journey, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Dwayne Johnson Says He's in No Rush to Marry Girlfriend Lauren Hashian (Exclusive)

Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Match With His Brother Joe And Sophie Turner in NYC: Pic!

Priyanka Chopra Calls Nick Jonas One of Her 'Favorite Men' in Sweet Post

Related Gallery