Dwayne Johnson Says He's in No Rush to Marry Girlfriend Lauren Hashian (Exclusive)

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and girlfriend Lauren Hashian have created a wonderful family, with two beautiful daughters, 2-year-old, Jasmine and 2-month-old, Tiana. However, the action star says that, despite rumors, he and Hashian haven't yet tied the knot.

Johnson recently joined ET's Kevin Frazier at the Hong Kong Harbor -- where his latest disaster thriller, Skyscraper, is set -- and he dished on his happy family and adorable kids.

"[Tia]'s doing so good… yeah she's doing great," Johnson, 46, gushed. "Mama Lauren is doing great, baby Tia is getting' big, baby Jazzy is loving her little sister and yeah, everything is great."

While Johnson has referred to Hashian as his "wife" from time to time in the past -- he assured fans that he didn't go off and get married in secret.

"I just refer to her as my wife all the time. So a lot of people are like, 'Oh, did you get married?'" he explained. "I'm like, 'No. Easy. Don't rush big daddy.'"

While Johnson and Hashian haven't tied the knot, it's clear how much love they have for one another, and their adorable children, in every family photo the actor shares to Instagram.

Family also plays a big role in Johnson's upcoming action romp Skyscraper. In the film, Johnson stars as Will Sawyer, a former FBI Hostage Rescue specialist who lives with his family in the world's tallest skyscraper in Hong Kong, and serves as its chief of security.

Sawyer's world comes tumbling down when the building is attacked by terrorists, which results in a massive fire, leaving his family trapped in the blazing tower and making him the only one who can save the people he loves and everyone else who lives in the giant deathtrap.

While chatting with ET, Johnson was joined by the film's writer-director, Rawson Marshall Thurber, with whom the star previously collaborated on the 2016 action comedy, Central Intelligence.

"Skyscraper's a really fun action movie. It's suspenseful if you're afraid of heights [and] it's a pretty intense experience… But it really is about family and it's about you know, what would you do if your family was in trouble? How far would you go?" Thurber told ET. "So this movie has a lot of heart in it and it's centered on family."

According to Johnson, that aspect played a big role in his excitement for joining the project, along with the fact that the whole movie is a loving homage to the exciting action-packed disaster flicks they loved growing up.

"The inspiration comes from movies that I, we both, loved as a kid and movies that inspire generations," Johnson said. "Die Hard, Towering Inferno."

"The Fugitive, a little bit, [and] Cliffhanger," Thurber added, referring to the 1993 Renny Harlin-directed thriller starring Sylvester Stallone as a mountain climber and rescue ranger tasked with foiling a big-time heist.

"So this is an homage," Johnson explained.

Fans can watch the larger-than-life action hero try to save his family from an enormous burning building when Skyscraper hits theaters July 13.

As for his relationship with Hashian, Johnson spoke with ET in April where he revealed that they were already supposed to have exchanged vows, but life changed their plans for them.

"We were going to get married in the spring and we got pregnant," he explained. "Lauren felt like, well, you know, mama [doesn’t want] to take pictures being pregnant in a wedding dress, so we’re just going to wait and not quite sure when, but I know it’s going to happen."

Check out the video below to hear more.

