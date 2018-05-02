Dwayne Johnson's Girlfriend Snuggles With Adorable Daughters in Precious Pic

Dwayne Johnson's family is too cute!

The action star's girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an adorable pic of herself with their daughters, 2-year-old Jasmine and 9-day-old Tiana. Hashian sweetly holds little Tiana on her lap in the shot, while Jasmine, wearing a red bow in her hair, sits in between them.

"Heaven = a pile of munchkins 🙏🏼😊❤️," she captioned the precious pic. Johnson posted the first snap of baby Tiana on April 23, sharing a photo of her lying "skin to skin" on his chest. "Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world," he wrote.

The 46-year-old actor, who is also dad to 16-year-old Simone from a previous relationship, went on to reveal how grateful he is to now be raising three daughters, and what it was like to be there for Tiana's birth.

"I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there," he said. "Word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer - watch your child being born."

He added, "It's a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless."

See more in the video below.

