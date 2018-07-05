The Rock Announces Idris Elba Will Play the Villain in ‘Fast and Furious’ Spinoff

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is welcoming a new castmate -- Idris Elba!

Johnson took to Twitter on Thursday to confirm the news that Elba, 45, will be starring as a “baaaaaad man” in Hobbs and Shaw, an upcoming The Fast and the Furious spin-off movie.

“He’s a baaaaaad man. Welcoming my dude @idriselba with tattooed and open arms to our #HobbsAndShaw Fast & Furious spin-off movie,” the 46-year-old tweeted. “Every hero is only as good as their villain. Cue the music... let’s dance.”

He’s a baaaaaad man.

Welcoming my dude @idriselba with tattooed and open arms to our #HobbsAndShaw Fast & Furious spin-off movie.

Every hero is only as good as their villain. Cue the music... let’s dance. https://t.co/GD7dVrtNRl — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 5, 2018

Johnson continued to celebrate in a second tweet.

“I promised we were going to make this Fast & Furious spin off awesome and grow our franchise properly,” he wrote. “He’s a bad man (legit bad ass). I better toughen up 👀😉 #HobbsAndShaw.”

I promised we were going to make this Fast & Furious spin off awesome and grow our franchise properly. He’s a bad man (legit bad ass). I better toughen up 👀😉 #HobbsAndShawhttps://t.co/oERduIlTwz — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 5, 2018

Jason Statham is set to star in the film as well, with Deadpool 2’s David Leitch directing.

Though the spin-off is certainly exciting news, it hasn’t come to fruition without some major drama. Last October Tyrese Gibson slammed Johnson for supposedly delaying the release of Fast 9 and, instead, pushing up Hobbs and Shaw’s premiere date.

"You still promoting a movie that no one wants to see made you clown," Gibson wrote in one tweet.

Gibson ended his Twitter rant by writing: "He's on twitter and won't hit my cell @TheRock this is the people's champ? #ShawHobbsEpicFailure you came here to break up the fast family.”

Here’s more on the Fast and Furious drama:

RELATED CONTENT:

Dwayne Johnson Feeds Girlfriend Lauren Hashian While She Breastfeeds Their Daughter Tia

Dwayne Johnson Posts Amazing Tribute to Girlfriend Lauren Hashian for Mother's Day

Dwayne Johnson's Girlfriend Snuggles With Adorable Daughters in Precious Pic

Related Gallery