Nick Jonas Celebrates Priyanka Chopra's Birthday With Date Night in London

Happy birthday, Priyanka Chopra!

The Quantico star turned 36 on Wednesday, and in honor of her special day, her beau, Nick Jonas, took her out for a romantic date in London, England, on the eve of her birthday.

Chopra looked stunning and chic in chiffon polka-dot trousers by Nanushka, a sexy black top with a V-shaped neckline and beige heels. The 25-year-old singer complemented his date perfectly, rocking a long-sleeved gray shirt, black pants and white sneakers.

The two even showed a bit of PDA at one point, holding hands as they left the Chiltern Firehouse.

On Wednesday (Chopra's actual birthday), Vogue magazine released their new 73 Questions video, which features the Indian-born actress answering questions about her bucket list and ideal date night.

Chopra said she hopes to "go to every island in the world" and "have lots of babies," and her perfect date would be for her partner to fly her to "an unknown destination to see the sunset."

The brunette beauty, who is close friends with Meghan Markle, also admitted that she has binge watched Netflix's The Crown, a show based on the royal family. When asked who she finds to be the most intriguing person in the world, she exclaimed, "Queen Elizabeth!"

Jonas and Chopra's latest outing comes just one day after the two were spotted on a double dinner date with the singer's older brother, Joe Jonas, and his fiancee, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, in London.

