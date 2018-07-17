Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Have Double Date With Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in London

Kevin Jonas was the ultimate fifth wheel on Monday night!

The Jonas Brothers trio, which consists of Kevin, Nick, and Joe, all hit the town in London for a fun group dinner. Nick brought along his girlfriend, Priyanka Chopra, while Joe and his fiancée, Sophie Turner, also showed up to dine at 34 Mayfair in the Mayfair neighborhood of London, England.

On the warm summer evening, Chopra, 35, sported a blue-and-white striped sundress with white heels, while Nick, 25, wore a merlot-colored plaid shirt and matching pants. As for Turner, 22, she went more casual in a yellow crop top and jeans, while Joe, 28, rocked a leopard print button-down shirt and jeans.

Getty Images

Kevin, 30, who appeared to be traveling without his wife, Danielle, or their two daughters, Alena and Valentina, donned a letterman jacket with brown sleeves.

This isn’t the first time the brothers have enjoyed some time together with their significant others. Joe and Nick spent the Fourth of July with their ladies in New York City, riding Citi Bikes around town.

Getty Images

Prior to the London dinner date, Joe shared several Instagram Stories videos from Abbey Road Studios. It’s unclear what the brothers are doing across the pond, but earlier this year, the former boy band drove fans wild by fueling the rumors of a reunion.

Getty Images

This year marks the 10-year anniversary of their third studio album, A Little Bit Longer, and the group reactivated their Instagram account after five years. They've also been spending an increasing amount of time together publicly.

The group originally split in 2013, with Nick and Joe going on to pursue their own solo music careers.

For more from the Jonas Brothers, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Priyanka Chopra ‘Loves’ the Idea of Marriage as Nick Jonas Romance Heats Up (Exclusive)

Dwayne Johnson Jokes He Set Up His Former Co-Stars Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra (Exclusive)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are Wearing Matching Gold Rings and This Is Getting Serious!

Related Gallery