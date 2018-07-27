Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are Reportedly Engaged

It looks like yet another Hollywood couple may be engaged!

Following the recent engagement of other young couples -- Ariana Grande to Pete Davidson and Justin Bieber to Hailey Baldwin -- multiple outlets are reporting that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are also set to tie the knot!

The duo, who have been dating for approximately two months, made it official last week in London on Chopra’s 36th birthday, People reports.

According to to the magazine, 25-year-old Jonas shut down a Tiffany jewelry store in New York City to buy an engagement ring before popping the question.

A source tells ET that a marriage between Jonas and Chopra wouldn’t come as a surprise to family and friends.

“This is the happiest Nick has ever been. The way he is with Priyanka is like nothing they’ve ever seen between him and any other girl he’s dated. His family adores her,” the source says. “He is over the moon for her and knew immediately she was the one.”

Reps for Jonas and Chopra would not comment regarding the engagement reports.

As ET previously reported, the couple had a lavish London date-night the day before Chopra’s birthday where they were spotted holding hands.

Earlier this month, they were also spotted wearing matching gold rings. Though the accessories weren’t on that finger, they did look like they were head over heels as they sported the matching jewelry.

Back in June, Jonas brought Chopra as his date to his cousin’s wedding in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and not long after the wedding, the pair jetted off to India -- reportedly so Jonas could meet Chopra’s mom, Madhu.

At the time, a source told ET that couple's relationship was getting serious, and they were very happy together.

The two were first romantically linked when they walked the Met Gala red carpet together in 2017, but were just recently seen spending lots of time together. Chopra and Jonas have been on double dates with Jonas’ brother, Joe Jonas, and his fiancee, Sophie Turner, and also spent Memorial Day weekend together. They've even taken to social media to share their love.

ET caught up with Chopra earlier this month, and she confessed to having “been very lucky” when it comes to love and shared that she could definitely see herself getting hitched.

“I love the idea of getting married. I totally want to get married at some point,” she admitted. “I don’t think marriage makes you smaller or bigger or more feminist or not. Feminism basically is women saying, 'Give us our own choices without judging us.' That’s all it is. It’s not about berating someone. It’s not about proving a point. I totally would love to get married.”

Here’s more of Chopra's thoughts on marriage:

