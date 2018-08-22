Nick Jonas earned Priyanka Chopra's mom's stamp of approval.

In a new interview with DNA India, Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, opened up about the pair's recent roka ceremony, revealing that she couldn't be more impressed by the 25-year-old singer.

"Nick enjoyed the prayers during the puja,” Madhu said with a laugh. “It was a new thing for him and he took it seriously. He followed what our panditji said, and chanted the Sanskrit mantras accurately. Both he and his parents did it beautifully. They are nice people."

Madhu admitted that she used to pester her daughter about tying the knot, but stopped in the last two to three years as Chopra pursued her acting career. Now, she thinks it's "destiny" that brought her and Jonas together. The roka was just one step in the couple's life together. "I told her I wanted to meet Nick's family."

Jonas had previously visited Chopra's family in Mumbai, India, though at the time, Madhu said it was "too early to form an opinion about him." After the roka, she praised the former Disney star as "calm and mature."

“I always trust Priyanka’s judgment; she’s not impulsive. She gave it a lot of thought and when she decided on something, I was sure it would be good," she revealed. “He’s a wonderful person and everyone in the family just loves him. He’s so polite and respectful towards elders. What more can a mother want!”

“My daughter knew I wanted a roka before the marriage, so she never said no. I haven’t forced any of my thoughts on her, but I definitely want a traditional Indian wedding," she shared. "That’s my only wish. I started the roka with a puja, which is important for me. I’m a modern mother but at heart, I’m quite conservative."

As for when and where Chopra and Jonas will tie the knot, Madhu said she's leaving it up to them. "They haven’t decided on a wedding date yet. It’s too soon," she reasoned. "Both of them have work commitments right now which they need to finish. They will take some time to decide where they want it and when they want it."

Chopra, 36, and Jonas got engaged last month, after about two months of dating. See more on their romance in the video below.

