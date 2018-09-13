It was date night for Hollywood's cutest, newly engaged couple on Wednesday night!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted arriving at Nobu Malibu with producer Brian Grazer, and the pair was dressed for the occasion.

Jonas looked casual-cool in a denim jacket, khaki pants and black slip-on shoes. He was also sporting some new facial hair -- a skinny mustache!

Chopra, on the other hand, opted for a statement choice, teaming a hot pink V-neck blouse and matching skinny pants with split hem by A.L.C., which swept over her coordinating ankle-strap sandals and elongated her legs.

The Quantico actress can't stop wearing the bright monochrome trend as the star sported a vibrant violet top, skirt and pumps while filming a commercial the next day.

Chopra's bold choices are exactly what makes her style stand out, and she's always on trend as bright shades like neon and jewel tones are huge for fall. Wearing it head-to-toe, especially with polished separates, will always be a fashion-forward, head-turning result. But if you're not keen on the matchy-matchy vibe, we suggest tempering it with staple pieces in neutral colors like dark blue denim or a white T-shirt.

Whatever your preference, it doesn't hurt to introduce a little color into your wardrobe to keep your spirits up in the middle of fall and winter.

Shop our top selects of this season's brightly colored wares and accessories, including Chopra's exact A.L.C. blouse and pants, to channel her trendy look.

GET THE LOOK:

A.L.C. Lori Top $365

A.L.C. Javier Pants $445

BP. Lula Block Heel Slingback Sandal $60

Zara Oversized V-Neck Sweater $60

Jeffrey Campbell Zosia Bootie $170

Bershka Sleeveless Halter Top $10

Topshop Faux Fur Zip Up Jacket $130

PRISCAVera Slip Skirt $340

Junarose Tiered Velour Dress $87

L’Academie The Fleur Blazer $158

Paloma Wool Tuco Trouser $175

Mango Flap Belt Bag $20

