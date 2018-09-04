7 Stylish Ways to Wear a White T-Shirt Like a Celeb
Chances are every woman has a white T-shirt in her closet. The versatile piece is truly an essential, as it works as a blank canvas for countless outfits thanks to its classic short-sleeve silhouette that's easy to match with almost any color and design. And stars love it, too! Our favorite fashion girls from Kendall Jenner to Selena Gomez don the piece for every kind of occasion, whether they're off-duty or on the red carpet.
So if it has been a while since you've worn your white tee or you're in need of fresh ideas to style it for day and night, we're showing you seven different ways on how to wear the wardrobe must-have, inspired by the chicest celebrity ensembles. Score styling tips from the video above and shop the looks ahead.
Ashley Graham
White T-shirts aren't just casual -- they can be dressed up, too! Elevate a V-neck version for date night with sexy coated skinny jeans and barely-there ankle-strap stiletto sandals. Top if off with a polished jacket and cross-body bag.
Z Supply The V-Neck Tee $34
Parker Smith Ava Skinny in Black Ground
$215 $105
Club Monaco Borrem Blazer $299
Schutz Cadey-Lee $170
Madewell The Chain Crossbody Bag $88
Kendall Jenner
Swap leggings for an adorable printed jumpsuit on the weekend. When layering a tee underneath another piece, opt for a fitted high crew neckline. Throw on a pair of white sneakers, top-handle bag and shapely sunnies, and you're ready for brunch.
Faithfull The Brand Vintage Bloom Print Green Playa Jumpsuit $169
Volcom One of Each Tee $20
Tretorn Nylite Plus Sneaker $70
Aevha London Helve Clutch $418
Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses $153
Selena Gomez
The trusty T-shirt lends coverage and cool to a '90s-inspired slip dress. Add height with mules and finish with flair via cat-eye sunglasses.
Silk Laundry 90s Silk Slip Dress Black $174
Banana Republic Peep-Toe Knot Mule
$128 $109
L.G.R Orchid $315
Chloe Grace Moretz
A button-up under a pantsuit can often look too corporate, so we suggest reaching for a scoop-neck to make the polished ensemble a little cooler and edgier. And in lieu of the basic black suit, opt for a bold color like pink! It's fun, playful and ridiculously fashion-forward. Complement the stunning look with white pointed-toe booties and red carryall.
ASOS Design High Break Pin Tuck Suit $134
Tony Bianco Deja Milk Denver $151
Coach Rogue 25 $595
Kourtney Kardashian
Khaki pants are back, and they look awesome with a tucked-in white T-shirt. Try a paper-bag waist silhouette to cinch the frame for a flattering result. Complete with It-girl accessories: small sunglasses and white shoes.
ASTR Deema Pant
$110 $66
ALDO Staycey
$90 $45
Senreve Mini Maestra $695
Vogue Eyewear V05212S in Retro Glam $90
Joan Smalls
Whether you've got metallic pink pants or a sequined skirt, the trick to wearing a beloved statement piece out IRL is with a white T-shirt. The easy-to-wear essential tempers a head-turning item in an instant.
Kurt Lyle Jonah
$329 $188
Charlotte Stone Effie
$284 $134
Princess Diana
The timeless and eternally stylish royal wore hers effortlessly with straight-leg, high-waist rigid jeans and a sleek navy blue blazer. A belt bag, pointed-toe mules and gilded earrings are the perfect balance of nostalgic and modern.
Lee Vintage Modern Pinup Mom Jean in Step Hem $98
Polo Ralph Lauren Double Breasted Corduroy Blazer $298
A New Day Aleksa Low Vamp Kitten Heeled Mules $25
VereVerto Ado in Honey $200
Christie Nicolaides Abella Earrings Gold $215
