7 Stylish Ways to Wear a White T-Shirt Like a Celeb

Chances are every woman has a white T-shirt in her closet. The versatile piece is truly an essential, as it works as a blank canvas for countless outfits thanks to its classic short-sleeve silhouette that's easy to match with almost any color and design. And stars love it, too! Our favorite fashion girls from Kendall Jenner to Selena Gomez don the piece for every kind of occasion, whether they're off-duty or on the red carpet.

So if it has been a while since you've worn your white tee or you're in need of fresh ideas to style it for day and night, we're showing you seven different ways on how to wear the wardrobe must-have, inspired by the chicest celebrity ensembles. Score styling tips from the video above and shop the looks ahead.

Ashley Graham

White T-shirts aren't just casual -- they can be dressed up, too! Elevate a V-neck version for date night with sexy coated skinny jeans and barely-there ankle-strap stiletto sandals. Top if off with a polished jacket and cross-body bag.

J Carter Rinaldi/FilmMagic

Z Supply

Z Supply The V-Neck Tee $34

Parker Smith

Parker Smith Ava Skinny in Black Ground $215 $105

Club Monaco

Club Monaco Borrem Blazer $299

Schutz

Schutz Cadey-Lee $170

Madewell

Madewell The Chain Crossbody Bag $88

Kendall Jenner

Swap leggings for an adorable printed jumpsuit on the weekend. When layering a tee underneath another piece, opt for a fitted high crew neckline. Throw on a pair of white sneakers, top-handle bag and shapely sunnies, and you're ready for brunch.

HVC/Backgrid

Faithfull The Brand

Faithfull The Brand Vintage Bloom Print Green Playa Jumpsuit $169

Volcom

Volcom One of Each Tee $20

Nordstrom

Tretorn Nylite Plus Sneaker $70

Aevha London

Aevha London Helve Clutch $418

Ray-Ban

Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses $153

Selena Gomez

The trusty T-shirt lends coverage and cool to a '90s-inspired slip dress. Add height with mules and finish with flair via cat-eye sunglasses.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Silk Laundry

Silk Laundry 90s Silk Slip Dress Black $174

Banana Republic

Banana Republic Peep-Toe Knot Mule $128 $109

L.G.R

L.G.R Orchid $315

Chloe Grace Moretz

A button-up under a pantsuit can often look too corporate, so we suggest reaching for a scoop-neck to make the polished ensemble a little cooler and edgier. And in lieu of the basic black suit, opt for a bold color like pink! It's fun, playful and ridiculously fashion-forward. Complement the stunning look with white pointed-toe booties and red carryall.

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

ASOS

ASOS Design High Break Pin Tuck Suit $134

Tony Bianco

Tony Bianco Deja Milk Denver $151

Coach

Coach Rogue 25 $595

Kourtney Kardashian

Khaki pants are back, and they look awesome with a tucked-in white T-shirt. Try a paper-bag waist silhouette to cinch the frame for a flattering result. Complete with It-girl accessories: small sunglasses and white shoes.

NGRE/Maciel/Backgrid

ASTR

ASTR Deema Pant $110 $66

ALDO

ALDO Staycey $90 $45

Senreve

Senreve Mini Maestra $695

Vogue Eyewear

Vogue Eyewear V05212S in Retro Glam $90

Joan Smalls

Whether you've got metallic pink pants or a sequined skirt, the trick to wearing a beloved statement piece out IRL is with a white T-shirt. The easy-to-wear essential tempers a head-turning item in an instant.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kurt Lyle

Kurt Lyle Jonah $329 $188

Charlotte Stone

Charlotte Stone Effie $284 $134

Princess Diana

The timeless and eternally stylish royal wore hers effortlessly with straight-leg, high-waist rigid jeans and a sleek navy blue blazer. A belt bag, pointed-toe mules and gilded earrings are the perfect balance of nostalgic and modern.

Brendan Beirne/Shutterstock

Lee

Lee Vintage Modern Pinup Mom Jean in Step Hem $98

Saks Fifth Avenue

Polo Ralph Lauren Double Breasted Corduroy Blazer $298

Target

A New Day Aleksa Low Vamp Kitten Heeled Mules $25

VereVerto

VereVerto Ado in Honey $200

Christie Nicolaides

Christie Nicolaides Abella Earrings Gold $215

