Style

7 Stylish Ways to Wear a White T-Shirt Like a Celeb

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Now Playing
hh:mm:ss

Chances are every woman has a white T-shirt in her closet. The versatile piece is truly an essential, as it works as a blank canvas for countless outfits thanks to its classic short-sleeve silhouette that's easy to match with almost any color and design. And stars love it, too! Our favorite fashion girls from Kendall Jenner to Selena Gomez don the piece for every kind of occasion, whether they're off-duty or on the red carpet. 

So if it has been a while since you've worn your white tee or you're in need of fresh ideas to style it for day and night, we're showing you seven different ways on how to wear the wardrobe must-have, inspired by the chicest celebrity ensembles. Score styling tips from the video above and shop the looks ahead. 

Ashley Graham 

White T-shirts aren't just casual -- they can be dressed up, too! Elevate a V-neck version for date night with sexy coated skinny jeans and barely-there ankle-strap stiletto sandals. Top if off with a polished jacket and cross-body bag. 

Ashley Graham white t-shirt
J Carter Rinaldi/FilmMagic
Z Supply white tee
Z Supply

Z Supply The V-Neck Tee $34

Parker Smith coated jeans
Parker Smith

Parker Smith Ava Skinny in Black Ground$215 $105

Club Monaco blazer
Club Monaco

Club Monaco Borrem Blazer $299

Schutz Cadey-Lee sandals
Schutz

Schutz Cadey-Lee $170

Madewell chain crossbody bag
Madewell

Madewell The Chain Crossbody Bag $88

Kendall Jenner

Swap leggings for an adorable printed jumpsuit on the weekend. When layering a tee underneath another piece, opt for a fitted high crew neckline. Throw on a pair of white sneakers, top-handle bag and shapely sunnies, and you're ready for brunch. 

Kendall Jenner jumpsuit with white tee
HVC/Backgrid
Faithfull the Brand printed jumpsuit
Faithfull The Brand

Faithfull The Brand Vintage Bloom Print Green Playa Jumpsuit $169

Volcom white tee
Volcom

Volcom One of Each Tee $20

Tretorn white sneakers
Nordstrom

Tretorn Nylite Plus Sneaker $70

Aevha London black clutch
Aevha London

Aevha London Helve Clutch $418

Ray-Ban hexagon sunglasses
Ray-Ban

Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses $153

Selena Gomez 

The trusty T-shirt lends coverage and cool to a '90s-inspired slip dress. Add height with mules and finish with flair via cat-eye sunglasses. 

Selena Gomez slip dress and white tee
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
Silk Laundry black slip dress
Silk Laundry

Silk Laundry 90s Silk Slip Dress Black $174

Banana Republic mules
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Peep-Toe Knot Mule$128 $109

LGR cat eye orchid sunglasses
L.G.R

L.G.R Orchid $315

Chloe Grace Moretz 

A button-up under a pantsuit can often look too corporate, so we suggest reaching for a scoop-neck to make the polished ensemble a little cooler and edgier. And in lieu of the basic black suit, opt for a bold color like pink! It's fun, playful and ridiculously fashion-forward. Complement the stunning look with white pointed-toe booties and red carryall. 

Chloe Grace Moretz pink suit and white tee
Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images
ASOS pink pantsuit
ASOS

ASOS Design High Break Pin Tuck Suit $134

Tony Bianco white booties
Tony Bianco

Tony Bianco Deja Milk Denver $151

Coach red bag
Coach

Coach Rogue 25 $595

 

Kourtney Kardashian

 

Khaki pants are back, and they look awesome with a tucked-in white T-shirt. Try a paper-bag waist silhouette to cinch the frame for a flattering result. Complete with It-girl accessories: small sunglasses and white shoes. 

 

Kourtney Kardashian khaki pants and white tee
NGRE/Maciel/Backgrid
ASTR khaki pants
ASTR

ASTR Deema Pant$110 $66

ALDO white pumps
ALDO

ALDO Staycey$90 $45

Senreve backpack
Senreve

Senreve Mini Maestra $695

 

Vogue eyewear cat-eye sunglasses
Vogue Eyewear

Vogue Eyewear V05212S in Retro Glam $90

 

Joan Smalls 

 

Whether you've got metallic pink pants or a sequined skirt, the trick to wearing a beloved statement piece out IRL is with a white T-shirt. The easy-to-wear essential tempers a head-turning item in an instant. 

Joan Smalls pink skirt and white tee
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Kurt Lyle pink pants
Kurt Lyle

Kurt Lyle Jonah $329 $188

Charlotte Stone mules
Charlotte Stone

Charlotte Stone Effie$284 $134

 

Princess Diana

 

The timeless and eternally stylish royal wore hers effortlessly with straight-leg, high-waist rigid jeans and a sleek navy blue blazer. A belt bag, pointed-toe mules and gilded earrings are the perfect balance of nostalgic and modern. 

 

Princess Diana jeans and white tee
Brendan Beirne/Shutterstock
Lee mom jeans
Lee

Lee Vintage Modern Pinup Mom Jean in Step Hem $98

 

Polo Ralph Lauren navy blue blazer
Saks Fifth Avenue

Polo Ralph Lauren Double Breasted Corduroy Blazer $298

 

A New Day white mules
Target

A New Day Aleksa Low Vamp Kitten Heeled Mules $25

VereVerto belt bag
VereVerto

VereVerto Ado in Honey $200

 

Christie Nicolaides gold earrings
Christie Nicolaides

Christie Nicolaides Abella Earrings Gold $215

 

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page.  Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

 

RELATED CONTENT:

Hailey Baldwin Just Wore Fall's No. 1 Trend -- Shop Her Look!

5 Fall Fashion Trends Mandy Moore, Natalie Portman and More Are Already Wearing

These 5 Celebrity Airport Looks Are So Chic (And Never Sloppy)