Hailey Baldwin Just Wore Fall's No. 1 Trend -- Shop Her Look!

By Amy Lee‍
Hailey Baldwin Leopard Jacket
Vasquez-Max Lopes/Backgrid

Hailey Baldwin was spotted in fall's number one trend -- animal print!

The model was snapped leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles after a dinner date with fiancé Justin Bieber, who lovingly had his arm around the blonde. The pop star was dressed casually per usual in a black tee, denim jacket, teal track pants, Vans sneakers and a backward neon green cap. Baldwin's getup was also low-key with an easy white-tank-and-jeans combo complete with leather slides, but you know the fashion girl had to add in an of-the-moment statement piece via an oversize leopard print topper. 

Hailey Baldwin in leopard jacket and Justin Bieber
Vasquez-Max Lopes/Backgrid

Animal print was everywhere on the fall 2018 runways and celebs from Baldwin to Mandy Moore are already sporting it on and off the red carpet, making it next season's ubiquitous trend. (So much so that your fall wardrobe will feel empty without it!) In addition to leopard spots, other wild patterns like zebra stripes and snakeskin are all the rage, iterated through both clothes and accessories. And don't only expect them in their usual, natural shades, as the latest designs span from neutral brown to electric green. 

Get your wardrobe prepared for fall and shop our edit of the chicest animal-printed finds ahead, tailored for every price point and style. 

Leopard 

J.Crew leopard print sweater
J.Crew

J.Crew Merino Crewneck Sweatshirt in Leopard $90 

Pixie Market leopard skirt
Pixie Market

Pixie Market Rene Leopard Silky Midi Skirt $90

Ganni red leopard print shirt
Net-a-Porter

Ganni Bijou Leopard-Print Cotton-Poplin Shirt $170

Free People leopard print coat
Free People

Free People Kate Leopard Coat $268

Diane von Furstenberg green leopard print dress
Shopbop

Diane von Furstenberg Cinch Sleeve Shirt Dress $498

Snakeskin

Lasula plus size snakeskin pant
ASOS

Lasula Plus Flare Pant in Snake $40

Urban Outfitters pink snakeskin sandals
Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Claudia Faux Snakeskin Sandal $49

By the way snakeskin bodysuit
Revolve

By The Way Alexa Front Tie Bodysuit $52

Zara snakeskin mini skirt
Zara

Zara Snakeskin Print Leather Mini Skirt $119

Alias Mae snakeskin boots
Alias Mae

Alias Mae Ahara $250

Tiger & Zebra Stripes

 

ASOS zebra print dress
ASOS

ASOS Design High Neck Cut Out Midi Dress in Zebra Print $60

River Island zebra print top
River Island

River Island Red Zebra Print Plisse Belted Top $50 

Mih Jeans tiger print turtleneck
MyTheresa

M.i.h. Jeans Tiger Turtleneck Top $165

Realisation Par tiger mini dress
Realisation Par

Realisation Par The Christy in Tiger $180

Hayward zebra print bag
Bergdorf Goodman

Hayward Venetian Brocade Mini Shopper Tote Bag $790

Watch Baldwin comfort Bieber who seemed distressed after a bike ride: 

