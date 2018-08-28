Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

Ciao, Bella!

Jennifer Aniston was a vision in the Italian heat as she was spotted wearing a sleeveless printed mini dress, showing off her envious long legs.

The actress is currently filming Netflix's Murder Mystery in Milan, Italy, with Adam Sandler, whom she is reuniting with following their 2011 comedy, Just Go With It.

The blonde, 49, looked gorgeous in the fit-and-flare frock, which was accessorized with wraparound espadrille shoes and brown aviator sunglasses for a full summer effect. We totally want to recreate this ensemble for the long weekend, taking advantage of the last few days of summer left.

Channel the star's vacation-ready look ahead with our affordable selects.

Nordstrom

French Connection Linosa Fit & Flare Dress $128

Aldo

Aldo Muschett $80

Gap

Gap Classic Aviator Sunglasses $35 $21

Aniston slams misconceptions about her love life:

