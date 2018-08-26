Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

Their jobs take them all around the world, so celebs are pretty much pros when it comes to traveling. And because they're photographed everywhere they go, stars have mastered the art of looking chic getting on and off the plane. While we real people don't need to worry about getting snapped, it's helpful to adopt their fashion-forward jet-set style so we can feel and look good while traveling, too. (Hello, Labor Day Weekend!)

If you're tired of resorting to the same old leggings and ratty hoodie you've donned en route too many times, peek ahead for fresh outfit ideas for every kind of traveler -- whether you like to be ultra comfy like Jessica Alba in fashion-forward sweats or dressed up and ready to go like Priayanka Chopra in a trendy pink knit top and trouser.

Channel celebrity airport style ahead by shopping similar pieces.

Priyanka Chopra

The newly engagedQuantico actress proves one can appear incredibly put-together after traveling. Now, we may not wear this entire outfit on the plane (we wouldn't want to wrinkle the trousers!), this chic ensemble of pink knit crop top and wide-leg pants are perfect to change into so you feel refreshed for the day right off the tarmac -- especially if you've got an important meeting. Top it off with a white blazer, which you can wear on the plane for warmth, and matching block-heel mules.

Gotham/GC Images

Forever 21

Forever 21 Longline Open-Front Blazer $35

ASOS

JDY Ribbed Sweater $32 $13

Saks Fifth Avenue

Milly Natalie Silk Pants $395 $237

Nordstrom

Lewit Amalia One Toe Mule $195

Jessica Alba

If you're all about being cozy and comfortable, especially on a red-eye, a soft sweater and sweatpants are ideal. To keep it from crossing the line into looking sloppy, we suggest choosing a bright colored jogger set like the Honest Company founder's mint blue duo. Throw on a dark denim jacket and white slip-on kicks.

BG022/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Year of Ours

Year of Ours Practice Sweat Tee $26

Year of Ours

Year of Ours The Classic Sweatpant $42

Vans

Vans Slip-On $50

Madewell

Madewell The Oversized Jean Jacket in Lunar Wash $128

Sophie Turner

No one can deny the ease of leggings for traveling, and the Game of Thrones star demonstrates the cool-girl way to style the staple. Taking a basic black pair, the future Mrs. Jonas paired them with an edgy embroidered oversize bomber and white lace-up sneakers. Done and done.

Mark Milan/GC Images

Levi's

Levi’s Kora Bomber Jacket $128

Spiritual Gangster

Spiritual Gangster Patch Party High Waisted 7/8 Legging Black $98

Tretorn

Tretorn NylitexaB4 $110 $55

Margot Robbie

The Aussie beauty shows you can rock a skirt on the plane! It's an unexpected alternative to pants and leggings, and a midi with slits lends the perfect amount of coverage and gives your legs room to move. Reach for a charming printed piece like Robbie's and layer a fashion-forward pullover on top like her metallic Bella Freud number. Complete with equally polished and comfortable brogues.

Best Image/Backgrid

Bella Freud

Bella Freud Close To My Heart Sparkle Jumper Gold $394

& Other Stories

& Other Stories Asymmetrical Button Midi Skirt $69

Dune London

Dune London Florrence $109

Sienna Miller

Leave it to the It Brit to effortlessly elevate denim for the airport. This white-tee-and straight-leg-jean uniform teams seamlessly with a longline coat and stacked lace-up booties for the chicest cold-weather traveling ensemble.

Niceguy/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mango

Mango Masculine Structured Coat $130

Michael Stars

Michael Stars Shine Cap Sleeve Crew Neck Tee $62

Tai

Tai Mini Opal Pendant Necklace $70

Everlane

Everlane The Relaxed Boyfriend Jean $78

Shopbop

Matiko Emma Lace Up Boots $242

Shop our editors' travel essentials

Calpak

Calpak Kaya Denim Backpack $75

The structured, roomy backpack features a trolley pass-through band that stays secure on your luggage handle. Plus, electronics can easily slip in without fuss.

Away

Away The Carry-On $225

A sleek, durable design with ejectable battery charger. What more could you ask for in a carry-on?

Shh Silk

Shh Silk Beauty Sleep White Silk Sleep Mask $45

Snooze on as the soft silky fabric cushions your delicate eye area.

Sephora

First Aid Beauty FAB Faves To Go Kit $30

TSA-friendly skincare is a must.

Sephora

Ouai All the Ouai Up Kit $25

So are haircare items for Jen Atkin-approved tresses on-the-go.

Nordstrom

Aesop Ginger Flight Therapy $31

Say farewell to motion sickness and post-flight grogginess.

White + Warren

White + Warren Cashmere Travel Wrap $298

Beat the freezing airplane AC by wrapping yourself in a quality cashmere blanket-scarf hybrid.

Ban.do

Ban.do Getaway Travel Pillow $24

It's impossible to get rest without a trusty neck pillow.

Best Buy

Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones II $300

Two words: Noise. Canceling. It's a game-changer, people.

