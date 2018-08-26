These 5 Celebrity Airport Looks Are So Chic (And Never Sloppy)
Their jobs take them all around the world, so celebs are pretty much pros when it comes to traveling. And because they're photographed everywhere they go, stars have mastered the art of looking chic getting on and off the plane. While we real people don't need to worry about getting snapped, it's helpful to adopt their fashion-forward jet-set style so we can feel and look good while traveling, too. (Hello, Labor Day Weekend!)
If you're tired of resorting to the same old leggings and ratty hoodie you've donned en route too many times, peek ahead for fresh outfit ideas for every kind of traveler -- whether you like to be ultra comfy like Jessica Alba in fashion-forward sweats or dressed up and ready to go like Priayanka Chopra in a trendy pink knit top and trouser.
Channel celebrity airport style ahead by shopping similar pieces.
Priyanka Chopra
The newly engagedQuantico actress proves one can appear incredibly put-together after traveling. Now, we may not wear this entire outfit on the plane (we wouldn't want to wrinkle the trousers!), this chic ensemble of pink knit crop top and wide-leg pants are perfect to change into so you feel refreshed for the day right off the tarmac -- especially if you've got an important meeting. Top it off with a white blazer, which you can wear on the plane for warmth, and matching block-heel mules.
Forever 21 Longline Open-Front Blazer $35
JDY Ribbed Sweater
$32 $13
Milly Natalie Silk Pants
$395 $237
Lewit Amalia One Toe Mule $195
Jessica Alba
If you're all about being cozy and comfortable, especially on a red-eye, a soft sweater and sweatpants are ideal. To keep it from crossing the line into looking sloppy, we suggest choosing a bright colored jogger set like the Honest Company founder's mint blue duo. Throw on a dark denim jacket and white slip-on kicks.
Year of Ours Practice Sweat Tee $26
Year of Ours The Classic Sweatpant $42
Vans Slip-On $50
Madewell The Oversized Jean Jacket in Lunar Wash $128
Sophie Turner
No one can deny the ease of leggings for traveling, and the Game of Thrones star demonstrates the cool-girl way to style the staple. Taking a basic black pair, the future Mrs. Jonas paired them with an edgy embroidered oversize bomber and white lace-up sneakers. Done and done.
Levi’s Kora Bomber Jacket $128
Spiritual Gangster Patch Party High Waisted 7/8 Legging Black $98
Tretorn NylitexaB4
$110 $55
Margot Robbie
The Aussie beauty shows you can rock a skirt on the plane! It's an unexpected alternative to pants and leggings, and a midi with slits lends the perfect amount of coverage and gives your legs room to move. Reach for a charming printed piece like Robbie's and layer a fashion-forward pullover on top like her metallic Bella Freud number. Complete with equally polished and comfortable brogues.
Bella Freud Close To My Heart Sparkle Jumper Gold $394
& Other Stories Asymmetrical Button Midi Skirt $69
Dune London Florrence $109
Sienna Miller
Leave it to the It Brit to effortlessly elevate denim for the airport. This white-tee-and straight-leg-jean uniform teams seamlessly with a longline coat and stacked lace-up booties for the chicest cold-weather traveling ensemble.
Mango Masculine Structured Coat $130
Michael Stars Shine Cap Sleeve Crew Neck Tee $62
Tai Mini Opal Pendant Necklace $70
Everlane The Relaxed Boyfriend Jean $78
Matiko Emma Lace Up Boots $242
Shop our editors' travel essentials
Calpak Kaya Denim Backpack $75
The structured, roomy backpack features a trolley pass-through band that stays secure on your luggage handle. Plus, electronics can easily slip in without fuss.
Away The Carry-On $225
A sleek, durable design with ejectable battery charger. What more could you ask for in a carry-on?
Shh Silk Beauty Sleep White Silk Sleep Mask $45
Snooze on as the soft silky fabric cushions your delicate eye area.
First Aid Beauty FAB Faves To Go Kit $30
TSA-friendly skincare is a must.
Ouai All the Ouai Up Kit $25
So are haircare items for Jen Atkin-approved tresses on-the-go.
Aesop Ginger Flight Therapy $31
Say farewell to motion sickness and post-flight grogginess.
White + Warren Cashmere Travel Wrap $298
Beat the freezing airplane AC by wrapping yourself in a quality cashmere blanket-scarf hybrid.
Ban.do Getaway Travel Pillow $24
It's impossible to get rest without a trusty neck pillow.
Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones II $300
Two words: Noise. Canceling. It's a game-changer, people.
