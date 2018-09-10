The Chicest Celebrity Street-Style Outfits to Copy From NYFW
The runway isn't the only place we're seeing covetable ensembles during Fashion Week. On the street we're constantly spotting stars running around between shows and en route to parties in trendy looks that get our hearts to pitter patter. Frankly, it's a great opportunity to get inspired for the new season, as we're in need of fresh ideas to try for fall!
Ahead, we've narrowed down our favorite street-style looks from our favorite fashion darlings who are ruling the NYFW scene. Peek their outfits below and shop similar key pieces to channel their It-girl style.
Kendall Jenner
This wouldn't be a NYFW street-style story without Miss Jenner. The supermodel sported an eye-catching purple suede lace-up mini by Longchamp, worn with tall gladiator sandals. We have to admit these shoes made us do a double-take, as we totally expected a pair of boots instead. Excuse us while we dig our old pair out of the closet.
Baum Und Pferdgarten Judy Dress $210
Free People Havana Wraparound Gladiator Sandal
$78 $32
Priyanka Chopra
A printed long-sleeve full-length dress is a staple for fall. With its elegant silhouette and ample coverage, it's the perfect day-to-night frock. Add a pop of color with orange pumps like the Quantico actress did with her Longchamp look.
& Other Stories Printed Long Sleeve Midi Dress $119
Charles By Charles David Maxx Pointy Toe Pump $100
Gigi Hadid
Once temperatures drop, the model always breaks out a puffy coat, which is honestly the most practical outerwear to own to beat a freezing forecast. While her Fendi number is fashion-forward, a regular-sized puffer will do for us. Elevate the cold-weather topper from frumpy to trendy with Western-style boots.
H&M Padded Jacket $50
Rebecca Minkoff Kaiegan Bootie $228
Hailey Baldwin
The colored suit isn't going anywhere! The future Mrs. Bieber opted for a polished pink tux design by Carolina Herrera, and we found a similar one for under $200.
Topshop Pink Double Breasted Suit $153
Tiffany Haddish
While the comedian was busy on her phone, we couldn't take our eyes off her twisted-dress-and-knee-boots combo. Wearing this for dinner with the girls, stat.
Forever 21 Ribbed Twist-Front Midi Dress
$32 $23
Steve Madden Kinga $170
Emma Roberts
Teaming two major trends for fall, the actress' head-turning look is a playful one that boldly mixes leopard and plaid.
River Island Brown Leopard Print Double-Breasted Jacket $150
Guess + UO Plaid Kick Flare Pant $79
Lily Aldridge
The pregnant model was downtown chic in a cream cable-knit sweater and a paper bag-waist leather trouser for an edgy yet put-together result.
J.Crew Collection Cable-Knit Mockneck Sweater $188
Greylin Spencer Faux Leather Pants $148
Watch our exclusive interview with Cardi B during NYFW:
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
RELATED CONTENT:
Gigi Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Priyanka Chopra and More Slay at the Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards
Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Attend Their First Fashion Show Together as an Engaged Couple
See All the A-List Celebs at the Ralph Lauren NYFW Show -- Blake Lively, Kanye West and More!
Related Gallery