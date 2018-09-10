Style

The Chicest Celebrity Street-Style Outfits to Copy From NYFW

By Amy Lee‍
Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

The runway isn't the only place we're seeing covetable ensembles during Fashion Week. On the street we're constantly spotting stars running around between shows and en route to parties in trendy looks that get our hearts to pitter patter. Frankly, it's a great opportunity to get inspired for the new season, as we're in need of fresh ideas to try for fall! 

Ahead, we've narrowed down our favorite street-style looks from our favorite fashion darlings who are ruling the NYFW scene. Peek their outfits below and shop similar key pieces to channel their It-girl style. 

Kendall Jenner 

This wouldn't be a NYFW street-style story without Miss Jenner. The supermodel sported an eye-catching purple suede lace-up mini by Longchamp, worn with tall gladiator sandals. We have to admit these shoes made us do a double-take, as we totally expected a pair of boots instead. Excuse us while we dig our old pair out of the closet. 

Kendall Jenner Longchamp purple dress and sandals
Alessio Botticelli/GC Images
Baum Und Pferdgarten purple printed dress
Shopbop

Baum Und Pferdgarten Judy Dress $210

Free People gladiator sandal
Nordstrom

Free People Havana Wraparound Gladiator Sandal$78 $32

Priyanka Chopra 

A printed long-sleeve full-length dress is a staple for fall. With its elegant silhouette and ample coverage, it's the perfect day-to-night frock. Add a pop of color with orange pumps like the Quantico actress did with her Longchamp look. 

Priyanka Chopra in Longchamp dress
Gotham/GC Images
& Other Stories midi dress
& Other Stories

& Other Stories Printed Long Sleeve Midi Dress $119

Charles by Charles David orange pumps
Nordstrom

Charles By Charles David Maxx Pointy Toe Pump $100

Gigi Hadid

Once temperatures drop, the model always breaks out a puffy coat, which is honestly the most practical outerwear to own to beat a freezing forecast. While her Fendi number is fashion-forward, a regular-sized puffer will do for us. Elevate the cold-weather topper from frumpy to trendy with Western-style boots. 

Gigi Hadid in puffer coat
H&M puffer coat
H&M

H&M Padded Jacket $50

Rebecca Minkoff western cowboy boots
Rebecca Minkoff

Rebecca Minkoff Kaiegan Bootie $228

Hailey Baldwin 

The colored suit isn't going anywhere! The future Mrs. Bieber opted for a polished pink tux design by Carolina Herrera, and we found a similar one for under $200. 

Hailey Baldwin in pink suit
Pierre Suu/GC Images
Topshop pink pantsuit
Topshop

Topshop Pink Double Breasted Suit $153

Tiffany Haddish

While the comedian was busy on her phone, we couldn't take our eyes off her twisted-dress-and-knee-boots combo. Wearing this for dinner with the girls, stat. 

Tiffany Haddish in black dress and boots
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Forever 21 twist dress
Forever 21

Forever 21 Ribbed Twist-Front Midi Dress$32 $23

Steve Madden tall leather boots
Steve Madden

Steve Madden Kinga $170

Emma Roberts

Teaming two major trends for fall, the actress' head-turning look is a playful one that boldly mixes leopard and plaid. 

Emma Roberts in leopard and plaid
Pierre Suu/GC Images
River Island leopard blazer
River Island

River Island Brown Leopard Print Double-Breasted Jacket $150

Guess and Urban Outfitters plaid pants
Urban Outfitters

Guess + UO Plaid Kick Flare Pant $79

Lily Aldridge 

The pregnant model was downtown chic in a cream cable-knit sweater and a paper bag-waist leather trouser for an edgy yet put-together result. 

Lily Aldridge sweater and leather pants
Team GT/GC Images
J.Crew cable knit sweater
J.Crew

J.Crew Collection Cable-Knit Mockneck Sweater $188

Greyling leather pants
Anthropologie

Greylin Spencer Faux Leather Pants $148

