The Chicest Celebrity Street-Style Outfits to Copy From NYFW

The runway isn't the only place we're seeing covetable ensembles during Fashion Week. On the street we're constantly spotting stars running around between shows and en route to parties in trendy looks that get our hearts to pitter patter. Frankly, it's a great opportunity to get inspired for the new season, as we're in need of fresh ideas to try for fall!

Ahead, we've narrowed down our favorite street-style looks from our favorite fashion darlings who are ruling the NYFW scene. Peek their outfits below and shop similar key pieces to channel their It-girl style.

Kendall Jenner

This wouldn't be a NYFW street-style story without Miss Jenner. The supermodel sported an eye-catching purple suede lace-up mini by Longchamp, worn with tall gladiator sandals. We have to admit these shoes made us do a double-take, as we totally expected a pair of boots instead. Excuse us while we dig our old pair out of the closet.

Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

Shopbop

Baum Und Pferdgarten Judy Dress $210

Nordstrom

Free People Havana Wraparound Gladiator Sandal $78 $32

Priyanka Chopra

A printed long-sleeve full-length dress is a staple for fall. With its elegant silhouette and ample coverage, it's the perfect day-to-night frock. Add a pop of color with orange pumps like the Quantico actress did with her Longchamp look.

Gotham/GC Images

& Other Stories

& Other Stories Printed Long Sleeve Midi Dress $119

Nordstrom

Charles By Charles David Maxx Pointy Toe Pump $100

Gigi Hadid

Once temperatures drop, the model always breaks out a puffy coat, which is honestly the most practical outerwear to own to beat a freezing forecast. While her Fendi number is fashion-forward, a regular-sized puffer will do for us. Elevate the cold-weather topper from frumpy to trendy with Western-style boots.

1030620622

H&M

H&M Padded Jacket $50

Rebecca Minkoff

Rebecca Minkoff Kaiegan Bootie $228

Hailey Baldwin

The colored suit isn't going anywhere! The future Mrs. Bieber opted for a polished pink tux design by Carolina Herrera, and we found a similar one for under $200.

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Topshop

Topshop Pink Double Breasted Suit $153

Tiffany Haddish

While the comedian was busy on her phone, we couldn't take our eyes off her twisted-dress-and-knee-boots combo. Wearing this for dinner with the girls, stat.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Forever 21

Forever 21 Ribbed Twist-Front Midi Dress $32 $23

Steve Madden

Steve Madden Kinga $170

Emma Roberts

Teaming two major trends for fall, the actress' head-turning look is a playful one that boldly mixes leopard and plaid.

Pierre Suu/GC Images

River Island

River Island Brown Leopard Print Double-Breasted Jacket $150

Urban Outfitters

Guess + UO Plaid Kick Flare Pant $79

Lily Aldridge

The pregnant model was downtown chic in a cream cable-knit sweater and a paper bag-waist leather trouser for an edgy yet put-together result.

Team GT/GC Images

J.Crew

J.Crew Collection Cable-Knit Mockneck Sweater $188

Anthropologie

Greylin Spencer Faux Leather Pants $148

Watch our exclusive interview with Cardi B during NYFW:

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Gigi Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Priyanka Chopra and More Slay at the Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Attend Their First Fashion Show Together as an Engaged Couple

See All the A-List Celebs at the Ralph Lauren NYFW Show -- Blake Lively, Kanye West and More!

Related Gallery