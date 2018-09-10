Prabal Gurung's spring/summer 2019 show was keeping it in the Hadid family as the designer enlisted Gigi, Bella and Anwar to strut down his runway on Sunday.

Gurung, who originally hails from Nepal, was inspired by the country's indigenous villages for the new collection. The colorful range was brimming with a rainbow of bright neon shades, featuring sporty windbreakers, color-blocked dresses and feather-embellished pants and shoes, which coordinated to the vibrant Nepalese prayer flags that hung over the venue's ceiling.

Gigi, 23, the eldest of the model sibling squad, glowed in a white cropped T-shirt, fluid pink-and-white skirt with blue trimming and red sandals.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bella, 21, showed off her toned bronzed bod in a pink bikini top, windbreaker jacket, cargo pants and feathered shoes.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Little brother Anwar, 19, debuted Gurung's first menswear line, sporting an oversized pale pink suit, neon green ribbed tank and black leather sandals with matching polish on the toes.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The famous faces walked alongside a diverse lineup of models ranging in ethnicity, size and gender, which included Joan Smalls, Winnie Harlow and Presley Gerber.

Mama Yolanda sat front row to support her kids and stopped by backstage to share a sweet moment with her daughter, Bella.

Michael Stewart/WireImage

Other stylish celebs occupied the front row. Crazy Rich Asians stars Gemma Chan and Awkwafina reunited and both looked gorgeous in flowy dresses, while Riverdale actress Camila Mendes and Insatiable lead Debby Ryan posed for a pic.

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Michael Stewart/WireImage

Kelly Rowland wowed in a cropped white blouse and magenta corseted satin shorts and Tiffany Haddish was chic in a V-neck black maxi layered under blue jeans and black boots.

Michael Stewart/WireImage

Michael Stewart/WireImage

