We're not kidding when we say this was a star-studded affair!

Hollywood's famous faces attended the 50th anniversary fashion show of legendary American designer Ralph Lauren on Friday evening during New York Fashion Week. The opulent spectacle, which took place at Central Park’s Bethesda Terrace, was brimming with every celebrity imaginable. This wasn't a surprise, as the iconic brand is often the preferred red carpet choice for many stars.

Among the A-listers that occupied the front row were Blake Lively (she wore a suit, obvi), who sat next to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and Steven Spielberg. Casual.

Kanye West was spotted with Chance the Rapper, while Priyanka Chopra stayed close to fiancé Nick Jonas as they watched more than 150 models strut down the runway, displaying the women's and men's fall 2018 collections -- luscious velvet gowns, embroidered knits, southwestern prints and heritage checks aplenty -- which are now available for purchase online.

Oprah brushed shoulders with Pierce Brosnan and Robert De Niro, while Jessica Chastain could be witnessed from a mile away in yellow in the company of Rose Byrne, Anne Hathaway, Tracee Ellis Ross, Martha Stewart, Henry Golding and more.

Feast your eyes on all the glamour ahead courtesy of fashion week's chicest front row guests.

Blake Lively

Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Kanye West

Rob Kim/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Anne Hathaway

Rob Kim/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Tracee Ellis Ross

Rob Kim/Getty Images

Allison Williams

Rob Kim/Getty Images

Tom Hiddleston

Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Steven Spielberg & Kate Capshaw

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Robert De Niro

Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Sheryl Crow

Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Martha Stewart

Rob Kim/Getty Images

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Henry Golding

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Iman

Rob Kim/Getty Images

Olivia Palermo

Rob Kim/Getty Images

Peep all of Lively's stunning looks from her A Simple Favor press tour.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Spade Fashion Show Pays Homage to Late Designer With Glitter (Exclusive)

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Attend Their First Fashion Show Together as an Engaged Couple

Cardi B, Gigi Hadid and More Look So Fierce At Tom Ford Fashion Show

Related Gallery