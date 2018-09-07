See All the A-List Celebs at the Ralph Lauren NYFW Show -- Blake Lively, Kanye West and More!
We're not kidding when we say this was a star-studded affair!
Hollywood's famous faces attended the 50th anniversary fashion show of legendary American designer Ralph Lauren on Friday evening during New York Fashion Week. The opulent spectacle, which took place at Central Park’s Bethesda Terrace, was brimming with every celebrity imaginable. This wasn't a surprise, as the iconic brand is often the preferred red carpet choice for many stars.
Among the A-listers that occupied the front row were Blake Lively (she wore a suit, obvi), who sat next to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and Steven Spielberg. Casual.
Kanye West was spotted with Chance the Rapper, while Priyanka Chopra stayed close to fiancé Nick Jonas as they watched more than 150 models strut down the runway, displaying the women's and men's fall 2018 collections -- luscious velvet gowns, embroidered knits, southwestern prints and heritage checks aplenty -- which are now available for purchase online.
Oprah brushed shoulders with Pierce Brosnan and Robert De Niro, while Jessica Chastain could be witnessed from a mile away in yellow in the company of Rose Byrne, Anne Hathaway, Tracee Ellis Ross, Martha Stewart, Henry Golding and more.
Feast your eyes on all the glamour ahead courtesy of fashion week's chicest front row guests.
Blake Lively
Kanye West
Jessica Chastain
Anne Hathaway
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas
Tracee Ellis Ross
Allison Williams
Tom Hiddleston
Steven Spielberg & Kate Capshaw
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Robert De Niro
Sheryl Crow
Martha Stewart
Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos
Henry Golding
Iman
Olivia Palermo
