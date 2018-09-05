Cardi B, Gigi Hadid and More Look So Fierce At Tom Ford Fashion Show

Hello, New York Fashion Week!

Stars kicked off the fashion extravaganza at Tom Ford's spring/summer 2019 show, and, as expected, they brought all the fierce glamour, while rocking the iconic designer's garbs.

Cardi B arrived in head-to-toe black via a fitted dress with structured shoulders. (And, can we say her post-baby bod keeps looking so amazing!?) The new mom punctuated the sleek look with statement ear dusters, swept-back hair and strappy heels. Her voluminous lashes and smoky eyes, lined with icy white shadow, amped up the glam.

ET's Kristen Gill caught up with the rapper on what makes her feel "F**king Fabolous" -- which also happens to be a name from Ford's fragrance range.

"I feel effing fabulous after I finish taking a shower and I take my wig off and just feel refreshed and I be like, ahh you know what, I got these prisoner braids but I’m still beaut! Ahh! That’s when I feel fabulous!"

The Bronx native admitted her guilty pleasure is spending money, and with all these gorgeous clothes in front of her, we don't blame her! Cardi also showed off her long sparkly nails, which she revealed are the ones she had from the VMAs.

Gigi Hadid opted for a black pantsuit, white tee and slides as she posed backstage. The supermodel closed the show in a regal, flowy black cape gown, in which she twirled for everyone to see.

Fellow model Kaia Gerber also walked down the runway. The 17-year-old brunette, who literally looks identical to mom Cindy Crawford, made jaws drop in a gray alligator embossed jacket, bustier top and floor-grazing fringe skirt, complete with headscarf -- which all the models donned on the catwalk.

Hailee Steinfeld was a knockout in a plunging jumpsuit adorned with a glitzy buckle belt. The singer accessorized with a silver chain bag, crystal-heeled pumps and soft pinned back tresses.

Oscar winner Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson joined the fashion crowd. The actor was handsome in a gray suit and navy blue shirt, while Wilson glittered in a sequined skirt, tux jacket and furry sandals.

Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding was dapper in a white tux jacket, black pants and bow tie. The actor sported a similar Tom Ford look at the film's Hollywood premiere.

Model and actress Suki Waterhouse was a siren in a vampy, deeply cut, lace-up number, styled with straight locks.

Victoria Secret's Angel Adriana Lima looked white hot in a jacket and skirt set, finished off with a metallic bag and embellished Lucite shoes.

