Vanity Fair's coveted Best Dressed list has been unveiled, and it's an impressive one!

Amal Clooney was among the stylish crew, of course. The human rights lawyer never fails to look amazing on and off the red carpet in elegant, fashion-forward ensembles.

“Clooney is an exceptionally chic woman, beautifully turned out on every occasion," said novelist Danielle Steel, who was part of the jury that determined the list, which included Hollywood stylist Elizabeth Saltzman and fashion editor Derek Blasberg.

Fellow gal-pal Meghan Markle also landed a spot. Since officially becoming a duchess in May, the former actress has turned up in one stunning outfit after another (courtesy of Dior, Givenchy and Prada, just to name a few) -- bringing royal style into high fashion territory.

Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross was recognized for her inimitable style. The daughter of music legend Diana Ross is never one to shy away from trends, bold colors and statement accessories. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the actress counts her mother as her style icon and dishes on her sartorial choices. "The whole thing about style is that not everybody’s gonna get it, and it doesn’t matter," she says. "I really just wear what makes my heart sing! I feel like I came out of my mom’s womb like, 'Where’s the beads?!?'"

It girl Bella Hadid caught the jury's eye for her daring street-style getups, while actress Zoe Kravitz's utterly cool, edgy outfits and Grown-ish leading lady Yara Shahidi's youthful, playful take on designer duds also made the cut.

Other celebs who are on the list include Rihanna, Sarah Paulson, Donald Glover, JAY-Z, Jeff Goldblum, Lakeith Stanfield, Jonah Hill, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Serena Williams, Sienna Miller, Timothée Chalamet and Troye Sivan.

