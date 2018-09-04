Meghan Markle Looks Like a Total Boss Babe in Sleek Black Pantsuit

Meghan Markle stunned in a sleek pantsuit on Tuesday for the WellChild Awards to honor young people who are gravely ill and their families. And dare we say she's rocking it better than Prince Harry?

While her husband looked dapper in a navy blue ensemble, the duchess was a total sophisticate in a black, single-buttoned blazer and wide-leg trousers by Altuzarra with a folded satin blouse from Deitas layered underneath. She accessorized the tailored outfit with matching, suede pointed-toe pumps and Stella McCartney clutch adorned with gold hardware. Her signature messy bun completed the elevated look.

This isn't the first time the former actress showed off her love for the power suit. In July, Meghan chose a black Givenchy cigarette pantsuit, effortlessly styled with a white tee, during her trip to Ireland in July -- which totally gave us major Rachel Zane vibes from her former TV show Suits.

Last week, the 37-year-old brunette looked equally like a boss when she sported a slick, double-breasted tux jacket dress by Judith & Charles while attending a performance of Hamilton in London, where she showed off a bit of leg sans tights.

As much as we love seeing the Duchess of Sussex in feminine dresses, we adore a badass power suit moment, too.

Peep her style evolution:

