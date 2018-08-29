Meghan Markle Showed Some Leg and We're Not Mad About It

Meghan Markle has ditched her tights, and we're all about it!

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted attending a charity gala performance of the Broadway hit Hamilton in London on Wednesday alongside Prince Harry, wearing a sleek, black double-breasted blazer dress by Judith & Charles with matching suede Stuart Weitzman pumps and boxy metallic gold clutch.

The tux jacket silhouette was a polished choice for the evening, but its above-knee hem lent a touch of flirty vibes to her look, which unabashedly showed off her toned legs (they're always so shiny and moisturized!). It's an elevated take on sexy date night dressing and since it wasn't an official royal outing, Markle was able to ditch her tights for the chic ensemble, paired with small post earrings and an elegant chignon 'do.

Shutterstock

We've been seeing blazer dresses on many celebs lately. Most recently Millie Bobby Brown donned the one-and-done frock for a Stranger Things screening, and we've shopped similar versions here.

Witness Markle's style evolution:

