Those interested in seeing Meghan Markle’s stunning gown and tiara and Prince Harry’s dashing uniform will now get their chance as Windsor Castle is hosting an exhibit dedicated to couple's May nuptials. Starting Oct. 26, 2018 and going until Jan. 6, 2019, the exhibit will feature Meghan’s diamond tiara, her Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy gown and her lengthy veil. Harry’s frock-coat uniform of the Blues and Royals will also be on display. The cost of admission is around $27.

After the garments are displayed at Windsor Castle for a few months, they will then travel to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, from June 13 to Oct. 6, 2019.

The exhibition will include the wedding dress designed by British designer Clare Waight Keller and veil, embroidered with the flora of the 53 countries of the Commonwealth, along with the diamond and platinum bandeau tiara, lent to The Duchess of Sussex by The Queen. pic.twitter.com/ZzUmvrv3xr — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) August 29, 2018

Meghan, 37, and Harry, 33, made history in May when they tied the knot at Windsor Castle. Since then, they have gone on to become the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, making many public appearances together, thus fulfilling their official royal duties.

The former Suits star has quickly become a style inspiration, and not just for her elegant wedding gown. Here's a look at her style evolution:

