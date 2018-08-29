Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can't get enough of Hamilton!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out to the Victoria Palace Theatre in London, England, on Wednesday, to see the popular musical for a second time together.

The two -- both dressed in black! -- were the night's guests of honor, along with show creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. Together, they all met with the cast and crew of the show backstage.

Interestingly enough, the gala performance had extra special meaning for the royals, as it helped raise money for Sentebale, the charity Prince Harry co-founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho that aims to provide support to children affected by HIV, AIDS and extreme poverty in Botswana and Lesotho.

Kensington Palace announced last week that Meghan and Harry would be attending the Tony Award-winning musical, which chronicles Founding Father Alexander Hamilton's upbringing and his immeasurable contribution to the United States' first steps as a self-governed country.

The lovebirds first saw Hamilton together in February, but Wednesday's show actually marks Meghan's third time seeing it. She also saw a performance of the play in New York City with her close pal, Priyanka Chopra, in September 2016. Before deleting her Instagram account as part of royal protocol, the former Suits star's feed featured a pic of her and Priyanka posing with a Playbill in the Big Apple.

"About last night," she wrote at the time. "Thank you to my babe @priyankachopra for the best date night #Hamilton #NYC."

Since tying the knot on May 19, Meghan and Harry have seemingly been loving married life! The two recently adopted a new pup, reportedly enjoyed a secret Italian getaway with George and Amal Clooney and attended the wedding of one of Harry's close friends.

