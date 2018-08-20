Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are enjoying some downtime in Italy!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently took a break from royal duties to relax on Lake Como, with their close pals George and Amal Clooney, multiple Italian outlets report.

The newlyweds reportedly flew in Thursday night and left on Sunday, staying at the Clooneys' exclusive retreat in the area. According to Chi magazine, Meghan even helped Amal watch her and George's 1-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, while Harry and George played basketball outside.

Back in May, George and Amal were two of the lucky 600 guests invited to Meghan and Harry's royal wedding in London, England. Amal turned heads in a stunning canary yellow Stella McCartney dress and matching fascinator by Stephen Jones, while George kept it classy in a dapper gray suit.

"They are just so happy," George said of Meghan and Harry while chatting with ET a few weeks after the nuptials. "They are happy and in love and we need good news in the world."

