You don’t have to be an American to be enamored with Hamilton!

On Monday, Kensington Palace announced that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be attending a performance of the Tony Award-winning musical at London’s Victoria Palace Theatre on Aug. 29. As fans know, the play chronicles Founding Father Alexander Hamilton's upbringing and his immeasurable contribution to the United States' first steps as a self-governed country.

The performance will work to raise funds for Sentebale, the prince’s own charity co-founded by Prince Seeiso of Lesotho. The organization works to provide support to children effected by HIV and AIDS in the African nations of Botswana and Lesotho, as well as children facing extreme poverty.

This isn’t the first time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be seeing Lin-Manuel Miranda’s mega-hit musical. In February, the then-engaged couple caught a performance of the play at the same venue in London’s West End. Clearly the pair are fans!

Speaking of charity, Markle and her husband will be attending the WellChild Awards on Sept. 4, an event honoring ill children in the U.K. who inspire others with their lives. The event will also honor individuals who work tirelessly to better these children’s lives.

Harry has been forthright in his support of the important organization in the past.

“This is my tenth year as WellChild’s patron and of course I’m honored to be here at another awards ceremony celebrating the powerful work of this organization; each year, I have the privilege of meeting the children you see before you and spending time with their families and carers," he said in a statement. "The winners may be different each year, but their stories are equally moving and inspirational."

Also on the couple's calendar is 100 Days of Peace, a gala raising funds and awareness of mental health charities, a passion of the prince's. The night of music will work to provide support to three organizations which work with veterans -- Help for Heroes, Combat Stress and Heads Together. The event will be held on Sept. 6, the 100th anniversary of the First World War, at Central Hall Westminster.

