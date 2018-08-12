You can't win them all.

Meghan Markle was a contender for the Choice Style Icon Award at Sunday's 2018 Teen Choice Awards. However, the 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex did not get the coveted award, which instead went, fittingly, to Harry Styles. Blake Lively, Zendaya and Migos were also among the nominees.

Win or lose, fans of the royal's fashion were not surprised that Markle was recognized for her incredible style. Every time she steps out, everyone is intrigued by her fashion choices, searching the web to get the same pieces that she wears.

Just last weekend, Markle looked absolutely stunning in a Club Monaco navy top and color-blocked pleated skirt, which quickly sold out within hours. The company, however, announced that they would be restocking the pieces.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Then there was the chic chambray Carolina Herrera frock that she wore for her surprise appearance at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club in Windsor, England, on July 26.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

And let's not forget the pale pink belted trench dress from House of Nonie she donned at the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition earlier that month.

Getty Images

Markle has definitely come a long way since her early red carpet days. There's no doubt that the royal will continue to impress fashionistas with her impeccable taste.

Check out her style evolution in the gallery below.

