Teen Choice Awards 2018: The Complete Winners List
The 2018 Teen Choice Awards are officially here!
The awards show kicked off live from The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, hosted by Nick Cannon and Lele Pons, honoring the year's most popular movies, music, TV shows and more.
Star Wars was one of teens' favorite franchises this year, as together, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Solo: A Star Wars Story earned 13 nominations. Avengers: Infinity War was also a big favorite to win, with 10 total nominations.
On the TV side, Riverdale led with a massive 12 nominations, followed by Stranger Things with nine. Selena Gomez and Cardi B led the music nominations with four each.
But which of your favorites took home a surfboard? Check back throughout the night to find out who won big!
Choice Action Movie
Avengers: Infinity War **WINNER**
Justice League
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Pacific Rim: Uprising
Tomb Raider
Choice Action Movie Actor
Chris Evans – Avengers: Infinity War
Dylan O’Brien – Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Henry Cavill – Justice League
John Boyega – Pacific Rim: Uprising
Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers: Infinity War **WINNER**
Tom Holland – Avengers: Infinity War
Choice Action Movie Actress
Alicia Vikander – Tomb Raider
Amy Adams – Justice League
Elizabeth Olsen – Avengers: Infinity War
Gal Gadot – Justice League
Scarlett Johansson – Avengers: Infinity War **WINNER**
Zoe Saldana – Avengers: Infinity War
Choice Sci-Fi Movie
Black Panther **WINNER**
Blade Runner 2049
Rampage
Ready Player One
Thor: Ragnarok
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor
Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther
Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Ragnarok **WINNER**
Dwayne Johnson – Rampage
Mark Ruffalo – Thor: Ragnarok
Ryan Gosling – Blade Runner 2049
Tye Sheridan – Ready Player One
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress
Danai Gurira – Black Panther
Letitia Wright – Black Panther **WINNER**
Lupita Nyong’o – Black Panther
Naomie Harris – Rampage
Olivia Cooke – Ready Player One
Tessa Thompson – Thor: Ragnarok
Choice Fantasy Movie
A Wrinkle in Time
Coco **WINNER**
Peter Rabbit
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Choice Fantasy Movie Actor
Anthony Gonzalez – Coco **WINNER**
Gael García Bernal – Coco
James Corden – Peter Rabbit
John Boyega – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Mark Hamill – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Oscar Isaac – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Choice Fantasy Movie Actress
Carrie Fisher – Star Wars: The Last Jedi **WINNER**
Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Mindy Kaling – A Wrinkle in Time
Oprah Winfrey – A Wrinkle in Time
Reese Witherspoon – A Wrinkle in Time
Storm Reid – A Wrinkle in Time
Choice Drama Movie
A Quiet Place
Midnight Sun
Murder on the Orient Express
The Greatest Showman **WINNER**
Truth or Dare
Wonder
Choice Drama Movie Actor
Hugh Jackman – The Greatest Showman
Jacob Tremblay – Wonder
Leslie Odom Jr. – Murder on the Orient Express
Patrick Schwarzenegger – Midnight Sun
Timothée Chalamet – Lady Bird
Zac Efron – The Greatest Showman **WINNER**
Choice Drama Movie Actress
Bella Thorne – Midnight Sun
Daisy Ridley – Murder on the Orient Express
Julia Roberts – Wonder
Lucy Hale – Truth or Dare
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
Zendaya – The Greatest Showman **WINNER**
Choice Comedy Movie
Daddy’s Home 2
I Feel Pretty
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Love, Simon **WINNER**
Overboard
Pitch Perfect 3
Choice Comedy Movie Actor
Dwayne Johnson – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle **WINNER**
Eugenio Derbez – Overboard
Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Kevin Hart – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Mark Wahlberg – Daddy’s Home 2
Will Ferrell – Daddy’s Home 2
Choice Comedy Movie Actress
Amy Schumer – I Feel Pretty
Anna Faris – Overboard
Anna Kendrick – Pitch Perfect 3 **WINNER**
Hailee Steinfeld – Pitch Perfect 3
Karen Gillan – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Rebel Wilson – Pitch Perfect 3
Choice Drama TV Show
Empire
Famous in Love
Riverdale **WINNER**
Star
The Fosters
This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actor
Cole Sprouse – Riverdale **WINNER**
Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor
Jesse Williams – Grey's Anatomy
Jussie Smollett – Empire
K.J. Apa – Riverdale
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actress
Bella Thorne – Famous in Love
Camila Mendes – Riverdale
Chrissy Metz – This Is Us
Lili Reinhart – Riverdale **WINNER**
Maia Mitchell – The Fosters
Ryan Destiny – Star
Choice Fantasy TV Show
iZombie
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments **WINNER**
Stranger Things
Supernatural
The 100
The Originals
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor
Bob Morley – The 100
Dominic Sherwood – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Finn Wolfhard – Stranger Things
Gaten Matarazzo – Stranger Things
Joseph Morgan – The Originals
Matthew Daddario – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments **WINNER**
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress
Eliza Taylor – The 100
Emeraude Toubia – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Katherine McNamara – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Lana Parrilla – Once Upon a Time
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things **WINNER**
Rose McIver – iZombie
Choice Action TV Show
Arrow
Gotham
Lethal Weapon
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Supergirl
The Flash **WINNER**
Choice Action TV Actor
Chris Wood – Supergirl
Damon Wayans – Lethal Weapon
David Mazouz – Gotham
Grant Gustin – The Flash **WINNER**
Lucas Till – MacGyver
Stephen Amell – Arrow
Choice Action TV Actress
Caity Lotz – DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Candice Patton – The Flash
Chloe Bennet – Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Danielle Panabaker – The Flash
Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow
Melissa Benoist – Supergirl **WINNER**
Choice Comedy TV Show
Black-ish
Fuller House
Jane the Virgin
Modern Family
The Big Bang Theory **WINNER**
The Good Place
Choice Comedy TV Actor
Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Elias Harger – Fuller House
Hudson Yang – Fresh Off the Boat
Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin **WINNER**
Rico Rodriguez – Modern Family
Choice Comedy TV Actress
America Ferrera – Superstore
Candace Cameron Bure – Fuller House
Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin **WINNER**
Kristen Bell – The Good Place
Sarah Hyland – Modern Family
Yara Shahidi – Black-ish, Grown-ish
Choice Animated TV Show
Bob’s Burgers
Family Guy
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir **WINNER**
Rick and Morty
Steven Universe
The Simpsons
Choice Reality TV Show
Keeping Up With the Kardashians **WINNER**
Lip Sync Battle
MasterChef Junior
The Four: Battle for Stardom
The Voice
Total Divas
Choice Throwback TV Show
Dawson’s Creek
Friends **WINNER**
Gossip Girl
One Tree Hill
That ’70s Show
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Choice TV Personality
Chrissy Teigen – Lip Sync Battle **WINNER**
Derek Hough – World of Dance
DJ Khaled – The Four: Battle for Stardom
Hailey Baldwin – Drop the Mic
Kelly Clarkson – The Voice
Meghan Trainor – The Four: Battle for Stardom
Choice Male Artist
Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Louis Tomlinson **WINNER**
Niall Horan
Shawn Mendes
Choice Female Artist
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello **WINNER**
Cardi B
Demi Lovato
Dua Lipa
Taylor Swift
Choice Music Group
5 Seconds of Summer **WINNER**
Fifth Harmony
Florida Georgia Line
Maroon 5
Migos
Why Don’t We
Choice Country Artist
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood **WINNER**
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Choice Electronic/Dance Artist
Calvin Harris
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
Steve Aoki
The Chainsmokers **WINNER**
Zedd
Choice Latin Artist
Becky G
CNCO **WINNER**
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Luis Fonsi
Maluma
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B **WINNER**
Childish Gambino
Drake
Khalid
Nicki Minaj
Post Malone
Choice Rock Artist
Imagine Dragons **WINNER**
Panic! at the Disco
Paramore
Portugal. The Man
twenty one pilots
X Ambassadors
Choice Song: Female Artist
Ariana Grande – "No Tears Left To Cry"
Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) – "Havana" **WINNER**
Demi Lovato – "Sorry Not Sorry"
Dua Lipa – "New Rules"
Halsey – "Bad at Love"
Taylor Swift – "Look What You Made Me Do"
Choice Song: Male Artist
Charlie Puth – "Attention"
Childish Gambino – "This Is America"
Drake – "God's Plan"
Ed Sheeran – "Perfect" **WINNER**
Justin Timberlake (feat. Chris Stapleton) – "Say Something"
Kendrick Lamar (feat. Zacari) – "Love."
Choice Song: Group
5 Seconds of Summer – "Youngblood" **WINNER**
Imagine Dragons – "Whatever It Takes"
Maroon 5 – "Wait"
Panic! at the Disco – "Say Amen (Saturday Night)"
Portugal. The Man – "Feel It Still"
Why Don’t We – "Trust Fund Baby"
Choice Collaboration
Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line) – "Meant to Be"
Bruno Mars (feat. Cardi B) – "Finesse (Remix)"
Taylor Swift (feat. Ed Sheeran & Future) – "End Game"
The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar – "Pray for Me" (Black Panther soundtrack)
Zac Efron & Zendaya – "Rewrite the Stars" (The Greatest Showman soundtrack) **WINNER**
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – "The Middle"
Choice Comedian
Ellen DeGeneres
James Corden
Jimmy Fallon
Kevin Hart
Lilly Singh
The Dolan Twins **WINNER**
Choice Male Athlete
Adam Rippon
J.J. Watt
LeBron James **WINNER**
Red Gerard
Shaun White
Stephen Curry
Choice Female Athlete
Chloe Kim
Lindsey Vonn
Mikaela Shiffrin
Mirai Nagasu
Serena Williams **WINNER**
U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team
Choice Pop Song
"Delicate" - Taylor Swift
"Don't Go Breaking My Heart" - The Backstreet Boys
"In My Blood" - Shawn Mendes **WINNER**
"No Excuses" - Meghan Trainor
"No Tears Left to Cry" - Ariana Grande
"This Is Me" - Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble
Choice Country Song
"Cry Pretty" - Carrie Underwood
"Heaven" - Kane Brown
"Life Changes" - Thomas Rhett
"Meant to Be" - Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line) **WINNER**
"Mercy" - Brett Young
"Most People Are Good" - Luke Bryan
Choice Electronic/Dance Song
"All Night" - Steve Aoki & Lauren Jauregui **WINNER**
"Friends" - Marshmello & Anne-Marie
"One Kiss" - Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa
"Perfect" - Topic & Ally Brooke
"Solo" - Clean Bandit (feat. Demi Lovato)
"The Middle" - Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
Choice Latin Song
"Boom Boom" - RedOne, Daddy Yankee, French Montana & Dinah Jane
"Dinero" - Jennifer Lopez (feat. DJ Khaled, Cardi B)
"Echame La Culpa" - Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato
"Familiar" - Liam Payne & J Balvin **WINNER**
"Hey DJ" - CNCO, Yandel
"Mi Gente' - J Balvin, Willy William
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song
"All The Stars" - Kendrick Lamar & SZA
"Finesse (Remix)" - Bruno Mars (feat. Cardi B)
"God's Plan" - Drake
"Let You Down" - NF
"Love Lies" - Khalidi & Normani **WINNER**
"This Is America" - Childish Gambino
Choice Rock/Alternative Song
"Alone" - Halsey (feat. Big Sean & Stefflon Don)
"Hard Times" - Paramore
"High Hopes" - Panic! At The Disco
"No Roots" - Alice Merton
"Sit Next To Me" - Foster the People
"Whatever It Takes" - Imagine Dragons **WINNER**
Choice Breakout Artist
Bazzi
Khalid **WINNER**
Lauy
Logic
Marshmello
SZA
Choice Next Big Thing
Black Pink
Jackson Wang **WINNER**
Jacob Sartorius
MattyBRaps
NCT
Stray
Choice International Artist
Black Pink
BTS **WINNER**
CNCO
EXO
Got7
Super Junior
Choice Movie Villain
Adam Driver - Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Aiden Gillen - Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Bill Skarsgard - It
Cate Blanchett - Thor: Ragnarok
Josh Brolin - Avengers: Infinity War
Michael B. Jordan - Black Panther **WINNER**
Choice Breakout Movie Star
Keala Settle - The Greatest Showman
Kelly Marie Tran - Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Letitia Wright - Black Panther
Nick Robinson - Love, Simon **WINNER**
Olivia Cooke - Ready Player One
Sophia Lillis - It
Choice Movie Ship
Bella Thorne & Patrick Schwarzenegger - Midnight Sun
Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong'o - Black Panther
Dylan O'Brien & Kaya Scodelario - Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Nick Robinson & Keiynan Lonsdale - Love, Simon
Sophia Lillis & Jeremy Ray Taylor - It
Zac Efron & Zendaya - The Greatest Showman **WINNER**
Choice TV Villain
Anna Hopkins - Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Cameron Monaghan - Gotham
Gabrielle Anwar - Once Upon a Time
Mark Consuelos - Riverdale **WINNER**
Mind Flayer - Stranger Things
Odette Annable - Supergirl
Choice Breakout TV Show
9-1-1
Anne with an E
Black Lightning
On My Block **WINNER**
Siren
The Resident
Choice Breakout TV Star
Iain Armitage - Young Sheldon
Luka Sabbat - Grown-ish
Lyric Ross - This Is Us
Nafessa Williams - Black Lightning
Oliver Stark - 9-1-1
Vanessa Morgan - Riverdale **WINNER**
Choice TV Ship
Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart - Riverdale **WINNER**
Grant Gustin & Candice Patton - The Flash
K.J. Apa & Camila Mendes - Riverdale
Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. - Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard - Stranger Things
Stephen Amell & Emily Bett Rickards - Arrow
Choice Liplock
Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong'o - Black Panther
Chris Pratt & Zoe Saldana - Avengers: Infinity War
Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart - Riverdale **WINNER**
Gina Rodriguez & Justin Baldoni - Jane the Virgin
Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard - Stranger Things
Zac Efron & Zendaya - The Greatest Showman
Choice Hissy Fit
Adam Driver - Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Jack Black - Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Joe Keery - Stranger Things
Kevin Hart - Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Madelaine Petsch - Riverdale **WINNER**
Mark Ruffalo - Avengers: Infinity War
Choice Scene Stealer
Charlie Heaton - Stranger Things
Katie McGrath - Supergirl
Nick Jonas - Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Taika Waititi - Thor: Ragnarok
Tom Hiddleston - Thor: Ragnarok
Vanessa Morgan - Riverdale **WINNER**
Choice Summer Movie
Adrift
Incredibles 2 **WINNER**
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Life of the Party
Ocean's 8
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Choice Summer Movie Actor
Alden Ehrenreich - Solo: A Star Wars Story
Chris Pratt - Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom **WINNER**
Donald Glover - Solo: A Star Wars Story
Julian Dennison - Deadpool 2
Ryan Reynolds - Deadpool 2
Sam Claflin - Adrift
Choice Summer Movie Actress
Bryce Dallas Howard - Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom **WINNER**
Emilia Clarke - Solo: A Star Wars Story
Melissa McCarthy - Life of the Party
Sandra Bullock - Ocean's 8
Shailene Woodley - Adrift
Zazie Beetz - Deadpool 2
Choice Summer TV Show
Beat Shazam
Cobra Kai
Marvel's Cloak & Dagger
So You Think You Can Dance **WINNER**
The Bold Type
Total Bellas
Choice Summer TV Show Star
Aisha Dee - The Bold Type
Aubrey Joseph - Marvel's Cloak & Dagger
Katie Stevens - The Bold Type
Meghann Fahy - The Bold Type
Olivia Holt - Marvel's Cloak & Dagger **WINNER**
Solo Mariduena - Cobra Kai
Choice Summer Song
"Back To You" - Selena Gomez **WINNER**
"Familiar" - Liam Payne & J Balvin
"Girls Like You" - Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B
"Nice For What" - Drake
"One Kiss" - Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa
"Youngblood" - 5 Seconds of Summer
Choice Summer Male Artist
Charlie Puth
Kane Brown
Liam Payne
Niall Horan
Shawn Mendes **WINNER**
Zayn
Choice Summer Female Artist
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello **WINNER**
Cardi B
Halsey
Meghan Trainor
Selena Gomez
Choice Summer Group
5 Seconds of Summer **WINNER**
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
The Chainsmokers
Choice Summer Tour
Charlie Puth - The Voicenotes Tour
Harry Styles - Live on Tour **WINNER**
Jay-Z and Beyonce - On the Run II Tour
Kendrick Lamar, SZA and More - The Championship Tour
Niall Horan - Flicker World Tour
Taylor Swift - Reputation Stadium Tour
Choice Female Web Star
Bethany Mota
Eva Gutowski
Lele Pons
Lilly Singh
Liza Koshy **WINNER**
The Merrell Twins
Choice Male Web Star
Cameron Dallas
Collins Key
Joey Graceffa
Ryan Higa
The Dolan Twins **WINNER**
Tyler Oakley
Choice Comedy Web Star
Collins Key
Lele Pons
Lilly Singh
Liza Koshy **WINNER**
Miranda Sings
The Dolan Twins
Choice Music Web Star
Anitta
Chloe x Halle
Erika Costell **WINNER**
Jack & Jack
Johnny Orlando
Noah Schnacky
Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star
Dulce Candy
James Charles **WINNER**
Kandee Johnson
Nikkie de Jager (NikkieTutorials)
Shay Mitchell
Zoella
Choice Twit
Anna Kendrick **WINNER**
Chrissy Teigen
Kumail Nanjiani
Mark Hamill
Mindy Kaling
Ryan Reynolds
Choice Instagrammer
Dwayne Johnson
John Mayer
Justin Timberlake
Lucy Hale
Selena Gomez **WINNER**
Will Smith
Choice Snapchatter
Ariana Grande **WINNER**
Demi Lovato
Ethan Dolan
Grayson Dolan
Kendall Jenner
Meghan Trainor
Choice YouTuber
DanTDM
Lele Pons
Lilly Singh
Liza Koshy **WINNER**
The Dolan Twins
The Merrell Twins
Choice Muser
Baby Ariel
Holly H (Holly Home)
Loren Gray
Mackenzie Ziegler **WINNER**
Sofia Santino
Valentina Schulz
Choice Style Icon
Blake Lively
Chadwick Boseman
Harry Styles **WINNER**
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Migos
Zendaya
Choice Female Hottie
Hailey Baldwin
Kendall Jenner
Lauren Jauregui **WINNER**
Olivia Holt
Selena Gomez
Yara Shahidi
Choice Male Hottie
Chadwick Boseman
Chris Hemsworth
Cole Sprouse **WINNER**
Grant Gustin
Shawn Mendes
Zac Efron
Choice Video Game
Fire Emblem Heroes
Fortnite **WINNER**
Overwatch
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Super Mario Odyssey
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Choice Fandom
#BLINKS
#BTSArmy **WINNER**
#CNCOWners
#Directioners
#Harmonizers
#Swifties
Choice Dancer
Cheryl Burke
Derek Hough
Jenna Dewan
Les Twins
Maddie Ziegler **WINNER**
tWitch
Choice Model
Adwoa Aboah
Bella Hadid
Gigi Hadid **WINNER**
Jaden Smith
Kaia Gerber
Romeo Beckham
