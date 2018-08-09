Awards

Teen Choice Awards 2018: The Complete Winners List

By ETonline Staff
Zac Efron at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards
The 2018 Teen Choice Awards are officially here! 

The awards show kicked off live from The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, hosted by Nick Cannon and Lele Pons, honoring the year's most popular movies, music, TV shows and more. 

Star Wars was one of teens' favorite franchises this year, as together, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Solo: A Star Wars Story earned 13 nominations. Avengers: Infinity War was also a big favorite to win, with 10 total nominations.

On the TV side, Riverdale led with a massive 12 nominations, followed by Stranger Things with nine. Selena Gomez and Cardi B led the music nominations with four each. 

But which of your favorites took home a surfboard? Check back throughout the night to find out who won big!

Choice Action Movie

Avengers: Infinity War **WINNER**
Justice League
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Pacific Rim: Uprising
Tomb Raider

 

Choice Action Movie Actor

Chris Evans – Avengers: Infinity War
Dylan O’Brien – Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Henry Cavill – Justice League
John Boyega – Pacific Rim: Uprising
Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers: Infinity War **WINNER**
Tom Holland – Avengers: Infinity War

 

Choice Action Movie Actress

Alicia Vikander – Tomb Raider
Amy Adams – Justice League
Elizabeth Olsen – Avengers: Infinity War
Gal Gadot – Justice League
Scarlett Johansson – Avengers: Infinity War **WINNER**
Zoe Saldana – Avengers: Infinity War

 

Choice Sci-Fi Movie

Black Panther **WINNER**
Blade Runner 2049
Rampage
Ready Player One
Thor: Ragnarok

 

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor

Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther
Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Ragnarok **WINNER**
Dwayne Johnson – Rampage
Mark Ruffalo – Thor: Ragnarok
Ryan Gosling – Blade Runner 2049
Tye Sheridan – Ready Player One

 

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress

Danai Gurira – Black Panther
Letitia Wright – Black Panther **WINNER**
Lupita Nyong’o – Black Panther
Naomie Harris – Rampage
Olivia Cooke – Ready Player One
Tessa Thompson – Thor: Ragnarok

 

Choice Fantasy Movie

A Wrinkle in Time
Coco **WINNER**
Peter Rabbit
Star Wars: The Last Jedi

 

Choice Fantasy Movie Actor

Anthony Gonzalez – Coco **WINNER**
Gael García Bernal – Coco
James Corden – Peter Rabbit
John Boyega – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Mark Hamill – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Oscar Isaac – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

 

Choice Fantasy Movie Actress

Carrie Fisher – Star Wars: The Last Jedi **WINNER**
Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Mindy Kaling – A Wrinkle in Time
Oprah Winfrey – A Wrinkle in Time
Reese Witherspoon – A Wrinkle in Time
Storm Reid – A Wrinkle in Time

 

Choice Drama Movie

A Quiet Place
Midnight Sun
Murder on the Orient Express
The Greatest Showman **WINNER**
Truth or Dare
Wonder

 

Choice Drama Movie Actor

Hugh Jackman – The Greatest Showman
Jacob Tremblay – Wonder
Leslie Odom Jr. – Murder on the Orient Express
Patrick Schwarzenegger – Midnight Sun
Timothée Chalamet – Lady Bird
Zac Efron – The Greatest Showman **WINNER**

 

Choice Drama Movie Actress

Bella Thorne – Midnight Sun
Daisy Ridley – Murder on the Orient Express
Julia Roberts – Wonder
Lucy Hale – Truth or Dare
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
Zendaya – The Greatest Showman **WINNER**

 

Choice Comedy Movie

Daddy’s Home 2
I Feel Pretty
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Love, Simon **WINNER**
Overboard
Pitch Perfect 3

 

Choice Comedy Movie Actor

Dwayne Johnson – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle **WINNER**
Eugenio Derbez – Overboard
Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Kevin Hart – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Mark Wahlberg – Daddy’s Home 2
Will Ferrell – Daddy’s Home 2

 

Choice Comedy Movie Actress

Amy Schumer – I Feel Pretty
Anna Faris – Overboard
Anna Kendrick – Pitch Perfect 3 **WINNER**
Hailee Steinfeld – Pitch Perfect 3
Karen Gillan – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Rebel Wilson – Pitch Perfect 3

 

Choice Drama TV Show

Empire
Famous in Love
Riverdale **WINNER**
Star
The Fosters
This Is Us

 

Choice Drama TV Actor

Cole Sprouse – Riverdale **WINNER**
Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor
Jesse Williams – Grey's Anatomy
Jussie Smollett – Empire
K.J. Apa – Riverdale
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

 

Choice Drama TV Actress

Bella Thorne – Famous in Love
Camila Mendes – Riverdale
Chrissy Metz – This Is Us
Lili Reinhart – Riverdale **WINNER**
Maia Mitchell – The Fosters
Ryan Destiny – Star

 

Choice Fantasy TV Show

iZombie
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments **WINNER**
Stranger Things
Supernatural
The 100
The Originals

 

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor

Bob Morley – The 100
Dominic Sherwood – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Finn Wolfhard – Stranger Things
Gaten Matarazzo – Stranger Things
Joseph Morgan – The Originals
Matthew Daddario – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments **WINNER**

 

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress

Eliza Taylor – The 100
Emeraude Toubia – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Katherine McNamara – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Lana Parrilla – Once Upon a Time
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things **WINNER**
Rose McIver – iZombie

 

Choice Action TV Show

Arrow
Gotham
Lethal Weapon
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Supergirl
The Flash **WINNER**

 

Choice Action TV Actor

Chris Wood – Supergirl
Damon Wayans – Lethal Weapon
David Mazouz – Gotham
Grant Gustin – The Flash **WINNER**
Lucas Till – MacGyver
Stephen Amell – Arrow

 

Choice Action TV Actress

Caity Lotz – DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Candice Patton – The Flash
Chloe Bennet – Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Danielle Panabaker – The Flash
Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow
Melissa Benoist – Supergirl **WINNER**

 

Choice Comedy TV Show

Black-ish
Fuller House
Jane the Virgin
Modern Family
The Big Bang Theory **WINNER**
The Good Place

 

Choice Comedy TV Actor

Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Elias Harger – Fuller House
Hudson Yang – Fresh Off the Boat
Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin **WINNER**
Rico Rodriguez – Modern Family

 

Choice Comedy TV Actress

America Ferrera – Superstore
Candace Cameron Bure – Fuller House
Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin **WINNER**
Kristen Bell – The Good Place
Sarah Hyland – Modern Family
Yara Shahidi – Black-ish, Grown-ish

 

Choice Animated TV Show

Bob’s Burgers
Family Guy
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir **WINNER**
Rick and Morty
Steven Universe
The Simpsons

 

Choice Reality TV Show

Keeping Up With the Kardashians **WINNER**
Lip Sync Battle
MasterChef Junior
The Four: Battle for Stardom
The Voice
Total Divas

 

Choice Throwback TV Show

Dawson’s Creek
Friends **WINNER**
Gossip Girl
One Tree Hill
That ’70s Show
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

 

Choice TV Personality

Chrissy Teigen – Lip Sync Battle **WINNER**
Derek Hough – World of Dance
DJ Khaled – The Four: Battle for Stardom
Hailey Baldwin – Drop the Mic
Kelly Clarkson – The Voice
Meghan Trainor – The Four: Battle for Stardom

 

Choice Male Artist

Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Louis Tomlinson **WINNER**
Niall Horan
Shawn Mendes

 

Choice Female Artist

Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello **WINNER**
Cardi B
Demi Lovato
Dua Lipa 
Taylor Swift

 

Choice Music Group

5 Seconds of Summer **WINNER**
Fifth Harmony
Florida Georgia Line
Maroon 5
Migos
Why Don’t We

 

Choice Country Artist

Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood **WINNER**
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini 
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett

 

Choice Electronic/Dance Artist

Calvin Harris
Marshmello
Martin Garrix 
Steve Aoki
The Chainsmokers **WINNER**
Zedd

 

Choice Latin Artist

Becky G
CNCO **WINNER**
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Luis Fonsi
Maluma

 

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B **WINNER**
Childish Gambino
Drake
Khalid
Nicki Minaj
Post Malone

 

Choice Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons **WINNER**
Panic! at the Disco
Paramore
Portugal. The Man
twenty one pilots
X Ambassadors

 

Choice Song: Female Artist

Ariana Grande – "No Tears Left To Cry"
Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) – "Havana" **WINNER**
Demi Lovato – "Sorry Not Sorry"
Dua Lipa – "New Rules"
Halsey – "Bad at Love"
Taylor Swift – "Look What You Made Me Do"

 

Choice Song: Male Artist

Charlie Puth – "Attention"
Childish Gambino – "This Is America"
Drake – "God's Plan"
Ed Sheeran – "Perfect" **WINNER**
Justin Timberlake (feat. Chris Stapleton) – "Say Something" 
Kendrick Lamar (feat. Zacari) – "Love."

 

Choice Song: Group

5 Seconds of Summer – "Youngblood" **WINNER**
Imagine Dragons – "Whatever It Takes"
Maroon 5 – "Wait"
Panic! at the Disco – "Say Amen (Saturday Night)"
Portugal. The Man – "Feel It Still"
Why Don’t We – "Trust Fund Baby"

 

Choice Collaboration

Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line) – "Meant to Be"
Bruno Mars (feat. Cardi B) – "Finesse (Remix)"
Taylor Swift (feat. Ed Sheeran & Future) – "End Game"
The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar – "Pray for Me" (Black Panther soundtrack) 
Zac Efron & Zendaya – "Rewrite the Stars" (The Greatest Showman soundtrack) **WINNER**
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – "The Middle"

 

Choice Comedian

Ellen DeGeneres
James Corden
Jimmy Fallon
Kevin Hart
Lilly Singh
The Dolan Twins **WINNER**

 

Choice Male Athlete

Adam Rippon
J.J. Watt
LeBron James **WINNER**
Red Gerard
Shaun White
Stephen Curry

 

Choice Female Athlete

Chloe Kim
Lindsey Vonn
Mikaela Shiffrin
Mirai Nagasu
Serena Williams **WINNER**
U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team

 

Choice Pop Song

"Delicate" - Taylor Swift
"Don't Go Breaking My Heart" - The Backstreet Boys
"In My Blood" - Shawn Mendes **WINNER**
"No Excuses" - Meghan Trainor
"No Tears Left to Cry" - Ariana Grande
"This Is Me" - Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble

 

Choice Country Song

"Cry Pretty" - Carrie Underwood
"Heaven" - Kane Brown 
"Life Changes" - Thomas Rhett
"Meant to Be" - Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line) **WINNER**
"Mercy" - Brett Young 
"Most People Are Good" - Luke Bryan

 

Choice Electronic/Dance Song

"All Night" - Steve Aoki & Lauren Jauregui **WINNER**
"Friends" - Marshmello & Anne-Marie
"One Kiss" - Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa 
"Perfect" - Topic & Ally Brooke 
"Solo" - Clean Bandit (feat. Demi Lovato)
"The Middle" - Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey 

 

Choice Latin Song

"Boom Boom" - RedOne, Daddy Yankee, French Montana & Dinah Jane
"Dinero" - Jennifer Lopez (feat. DJ Khaled, Cardi B) 
"Echame La Culpa" - Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato 
"Familiar" - Liam Payne & J Balvin **WINNER**
"Hey DJ" - CNCO, Yandel 
"Mi Gente' - J Balvin, Willy William 

 

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song

"All The Stars" - Kendrick Lamar & SZA
"Finesse (Remix)" - Bruno Mars (feat. Cardi B)
"God's Plan" - Drake
"Let You Down" - NF
"Love Lies" - Khalidi & Normani **WINNER**
"This Is America" - Childish Gambino

 

Choice Rock/Alternative Song

"Alone" - Halsey (feat. Big Sean & Stefflon Don) 
"Hard Times" - Paramore 
"High Hopes" - Panic! At The Disco 
"No Roots" - Alice Merton 
"Sit Next To Me" - Foster the People
"Whatever It Takes" - Imagine Dragons **WINNER**

 

Choice Breakout Artist

Bazzi
Khalid **WINNER**
Lauy
Logic
Marshmello
SZA

 

Choice Next Big Thing

Black Pink 
Jackson Wang **WINNER**
Jacob Sartorius
MattyBRaps
NCT
Stray 

 

Choice International Artist

Black Pink
BTS **WINNER**
CNCO
EXO
Got7
Super Junior 

 

Choice Movie Villain

Adam Driver - Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Aiden Gillen - Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Bill Skarsgard - It
Cate Blanchett - Thor: Ragnarok 
Josh Brolin - Avengers: Infinity War
Michael B. Jordan - Black Panther **WINNER**

 

Choice Breakout Movie Star

Keala Settle - The Greatest Showman
Kelly Marie Tran - Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Letitia Wright - Black Panther
Nick Robinson - Love, Simon **WINNER**
Olivia Cooke - Ready Player One
Sophia Lillis - It

 

Choice Movie Ship

Bella Thorne & Patrick Schwarzenegger - Midnight Sun
Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong'o - Black Panther
Dylan O'Brien & Kaya Scodelario - Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Nick Robinson & Keiynan Lonsdale -  Love, Simon
Sophia Lillis & Jeremy Ray Taylor - It
Zac Efron & Zendaya - The Greatest Showman **WINNER**

 

Choice TV Villain

Anna Hopkins - Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Cameron Monaghan - Gotham
Gabrielle Anwar - Once Upon a Time
Mark Consuelos - Riverdale **WINNER**
Mind Flayer - Stranger Things
Odette Annable - Supergirl

 

Choice Breakout TV Show

9-1-1
Anne with an E
Black Lightning
On My Block **WINNER**
Siren
The Resident

 

Choice Breakout TV Star

Iain Armitage - Young Sheldon
Luka Sabbat - Grown-ish
Lyric Ross - This Is Us
Nafessa Williams - Black Lightning
Oliver Stark - 9-1-1
Vanessa Morgan - Riverdale **WINNER**

 

Choice TV Ship

Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart - Riverdale **WINNER**
Grant Gustin & Candice Patton - The Flash
K.J. Apa & Camila Mendes - Riverdale
Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. - Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard - Stranger Things
Stephen Amell & Emily Bett Rickards - Arrow

 

Choice Liplock

Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong'o - Black Panther
Chris Pratt & Zoe Saldana - Avengers: Infinity War
Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart - Riverdale **WINNER**
Gina Rodriguez & Justin Baldoni - Jane the Virgin
Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard - Stranger Things
Zac Efron & Zendaya - The Greatest Showman

 

Choice Hissy Fit

Adam Driver - Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Jack Black - Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Joe Keery - Stranger Things
Kevin Hart - Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Madelaine Petsch - Riverdale **WINNER**
Mark Ruffalo - Avengers: Infinity War

 

Choice Scene Stealer

Charlie Heaton - Stranger Things
Katie McGrath - Supergirl
Nick Jonas - Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Taika Waititi - Thor: Ragnarok 
Tom Hiddleston - Thor: Ragnarok
Vanessa Morgan - Riverdale **WINNER**

 

Choice Summer Movie

Adrift 
Incredibles 2 **WINNER**
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Life of the Party
Ocean's 8
Solo: A Star Wars Story

 

Choice Summer Movie Actor

Alden Ehrenreich - Solo: A Star Wars Story
Chris Pratt - Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom **WINNER**
Donald Glover - Solo: A Star Wars Story
Julian Dennison - Deadpool 2
Ryan Reynolds - Deadpool 2
Sam Claflin - Adrift

 

Choice Summer Movie Actress

Bryce Dallas Howard - Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom **WINNER**
Emilia Clarke - Solo: A Star Wars Story
Melissa McCarthy - Life of the Party
Sandra Bullock - Ocean's 8
Shailene Woodley - Adrift
Zazie Beetz - Deadpool 2

 

Choice Summer TV Show

Beat Shazam
Cobra Kai
Marvel's Cloak & Dagger
So You Think You Can Dance **WINNER**
The Bold Type
Total Bellas

 

Choice Summer TV Show Star

Aisha Dee - The Bold Type
Aubrey Joseph - Marvel's Cloak & Dagger
Katie Stevens - The Bold Type
Meghann Fahy - The Bold Type
Olivia Holt - Marvel's Cloak & Dagger **WINNER**
Solo Mariduena - Cobra Kai

 

Choice Summer Song

"Back To You" - Selena Gomez **WINNER**
"Familiar" - Liam Payne & J Balvin
"Girls Like You" - Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B
"Nice For What" - Drake
"One Kiss" - Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa
"Youngblood" - 5 Seconds of Summer

 

Choice Summer Male Artist

Charlie Puth
Kane Brown 
Liam Payne 
Niall Horan 
Shawn Mendes **WINNER**
Zayn

 

Choice Summer Female Artist

Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello **WINNER**
Cardi B
Halsey
Meghan Trainor
Selena Gomez 

 

Choice Summer Group

5 Seconds of Summer **WINNER**
Dan + Shay 
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5 
Panic! At The Disco
The Chainsmokers

 

Choice Summer Tour

Charlie Puth - The Voicenotes Tour
Harry Styles - Live on Tour **WINNER**
Jay-Z and Beyonce - On the Run II Tour
Kendrick Lamar, SZA and More - The Championship Tour 
Niall Horan - Flicker World Tour
Taylor Swift - Reputation Stadium Tour

 

Choice Female Web Star

Bethany Mota
Eva Gutowski 
Lele Pons
Lilly Singh 
Liza Koshy **WINNER**
The Merrell Twins

 

Choice Male Web Star

Cameron Dallas
Collins Key 
Joey Graceffa 
Ryan Higa
The Dolan Twins **WINNER**
Tyler Oakley

 

Choice Comedy Web Star

Collins Key 
Lele Pons
Lilly Singh 
Liza Koshy **WINNER**
Miranda Sings
The Dolan Twins

 

Choice Music Web Star

Anitta 
Chloe x Halle 
Erika Costell **WINNER**
Jack & Jack 
Johnny Orlando 
Noah Schnacky 

 

Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star

Dulce Candy 
James Charles **WINNER**
Kandee Johnson 
Nikkie de Jager (NikkieTutorials)
Shay Mitchell
Zoella

 

Choice Twit

Anna Kendrick **WINNER**
Chrissy Teigen 
Kumail Nanjiani 
Mark Hamill
Mindy Kaling
Ryan Reynolds

 

Choice Instagrammer

Dwayne Johnson 
John Mayer
Justin Timberlake 
Lucy Hale
Selena Gomez **WINNER**
Will Smith 

 

Choice Snapchatter

Ariana Grande **WINNER**
Demi Lovato 
Ethan Dolan 
Grayson Dolan 
Kendall Jenner
Meghan Trainor

 

Choice YouTuber

DanTDM
Lele Pons
Lilly Singh 
Liza Koshy **WINNER**
The Dolan Twins
The Merrell Twins

 

Choice Muser

Baby Ariel
Holly H (Holly Home) 
Loren Gray 
Mackenzie Ziegler **WINNER**
Sofia Santino 
Valentina Schulz

 

Choice Style Icon

Blake Lively 
Chadwick Boseman 
Harry Styles **WINNER**
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Migos
Zendaya

 

Choice Female Hottie

Hailey Baldwin 
Kendall Jenner
Lauren Jauregui **WINNER**
Olivia Holt
Selena Gomez
Yara Shahidi 

 

Choice Male Hottie

Chadwick Boseman 
Chris Hemsworth 
Cole Sprouse **WINNER**
Grant Gustin 
Shawn Mendes
Zac Efron 

 

Choice Video Game

Fire Emblem Heroes
Fortnite **WINNER**
Overwatch
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Super Mario Odyssey
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

 

Choice Fandom

#BLINKS
#BTSArmy **WINNER**
#CNCOWners
#Directioners
#Harmonizers
#Swifties

 

Choice Dancer

Cheryl Burke
Derek Hough
Jenna Dewan
Les Twins
Maddie Ziegler **WINNER**
tWitch

 

Choice Model

Adwoa Aboah
Bella Hadid
Gigi Hadid **WINNER**
Jaden Smith
Kaia Gerber
Romeo Beckham

