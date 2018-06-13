2018 Teen Choice Awards Nominations: The Complete List
The Teen Choice Awards are almost here!
On Wednesday, Fox announced the 2018 nominees for this year's accolades, which will air live from Los Angeles, California, on Aug. 12.
Avengers: Infinity War leads all categories with seven nominations. Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Black Panther each nabbed six spots on the list, while The Greatest Showman, A Wrinkle in Time and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle got five. Riverdale and Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments lead the TV side with five nods each, while Stranger Things and The Flash aren't far behind with four apiece.
Cardi B, Drake, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift all scored three nominations each in the music category.
Fans have the opportunity to vote up to 10 times per day on each platform -- both on Twitter and TeenChoice.com -- until June 19. For Twitter voting, simply tweet a category hashtag along with the nominee's name.
Keep reading for the full list of nominees!
MOVIES
Choice Action Movie (#ChoiceActionMovie)
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Justice League
- Maze Runner: The Death Cure
- Pacific Rim: Uprising
- Tomb Raider
Choice Action Movie Actor (#ChoiceActionMovieActor)
- Chris Evans – Avengers: Infinity War
- Dylan O’Brien – Maze Runner: The Death Cure
- Henry Cavill – Justice League
- John Boyega – Pacific Rim: Uprising
- Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers: Infinity War
- Tom Holland – Avengers: Infinity War
Choice Action Movie Actress (#ChoiceActionMovieActress)
- Alicia Vikander – Tomb Raider
- Amy Adams – Justice League
- Elizabeth Olsen – Avengers: Infinity War
- Gal Gadot – Justice League
- Scarlett Johansson – Avengers: Infinity War
- Zoe Saldana – Avengers: Infinity War
Choice Sci-Fi Movie (#ChoiceSciFiMovie)
- Black Panther
- Blade Runner 2049
- Rampage
- Ready Player One
- Thor: Ragnarok
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActor)
- Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther
- Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Ragnarok
- Dwayne Johnson – Rampage
- Mark Ruffalo – Thor: Ragnarok
- Ryan Gosling – Blade Runner 2049
- Tye Sheridan – Ready Player One
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActress)
- Danai Gurira – Black Panther
- Letitia Wright – Black Panther
- Lupita Nyong’o – Black Panther
- Naomie Harris – Rampage
- Olivia Cooke – Ready Player One
- Tessa Thompson – Thor: Ragnarok
Choice Fantasy Movie (#ChoiceFantasyMovie)
- A Wrinkle in Time
- Coco
- Peter Rabbit
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Choice Fantasy Movie Actor (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActor)
- Anthony Gonzalez – Coco
- Gael García Bernal – Coco
- James Corden – Peter Rabbit
- John Boyega – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Mark Hamill – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Oscar Isaac – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Choice Fantasy Movie Actress (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActress)
- Carrie Fisher – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Mindy Kaling – A Wrinkle in Time
- Oprah Winfrey – A Wrinkle in Time
- Reese Witherspoon – A Wrinkle in Time
- Storm Reid – A Wrinkle in Time
Choice Drama Movie (#ChoiceDramaMovie)
- A Quiet Place
- Midnight Sun
- Murder on the Orient Express
- The Greatest Showman
- Truth or Dare
- Wonder
Choice Drama Movie Actor (#ChoiceDramaMovieActor)
- Hugh Jackman – The Greatest Showman
- Jacob Tremblay – Wonder
- Leslie Odom Jr. – Murder on the Orient Express
- Patrick Schwarzenegger – Midnight Sun
- Timothée Chalamet – Lady Bird
- Zac Efron – The Greatest Showman
Choice Drama Movie Actress (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress)
- Bella Thorne – Midnight Sun
- Daisy Ridley – Murder on the Orient Express
- Julia Roberts – Wonder
- Lucy Hale – Truth or Dare
- Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
- Zendaya – The Greatest Showman
Choice Comedy Movie (#ChoiceComedyMovie)
- Daddy’s Home 2
- I Feel Pretty
- Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
- Love, Simon
- Overboard
- Pitch Perfect 3
Choice Comedy Movie Actor (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor)
- Dwayne Johnson – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
- Eugenio Derbez – Overboard
- Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
- Kevin Hart – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
- Mark Wahlberg – Daddy’s Home 2
- Will Ferrell – Daddy’s Home 2
Choice Comedy Movie Actress (#ChoiceComedyMovieActress)
- Amy Schumer – I Feel Pretty
- Anna Faris – Overboard
- Anna Kendrick – Pitch Perfect 3
- Hailee Steinfeld – Pitch Perfect 3
- Karen Gillan – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
- Rebel Wilson – Pitch Perfect 3
TELEVISION
Choice Drama TV Show (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)
- Empire
- Famous in Love
- Riverdale
- Star
- The Fosters
- This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actor (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)
- Cole Sprouse – Riverdale
- Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor
- Jesse Williams – Grey's Anatomy
- Jussie Smollett – Empire
- K.J. Apa – Riverdale
- Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)
- Bella Thorne – Famous in Love
- Camila Mendes – Riverdale
- Chrissy Metz – This Is Us
- Lili Reinhart – Riverdale
- Maia Mitchell – The Fosters
- Ryan Destiny – Star
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)
- iZombie
- Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
- Stranger Things
- Supernatural
- The 100
- The Originals
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)
- Bob Morley – The 100
- Dominic Sherwood – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
- Finn Wolfhard – Stranger Things
- Gaten Matarazzo – Stranger Things
- Joseph Morgan – The Originals
- Matthew Daddario – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)
- Eliza Taylor – The 100
- Emeraude Toubia – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
- Katherine McNamara – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
- Lana Parrilla – Once Upon a Time
- Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
- Rose McIver – iZombie
Choice Action TV Show (#ChoiceActionTVShow)
- Arrow
- Gotham
- Lethal Weapon
- Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
- Supergirl
- The Flash
Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor)
- Chris Wood – Supergirl
- Damon Wayans – Lethal Weapon
- David Mazouz – Gotham
- Grant Gustin – The Flash
- Lucas Till – MacGyver
- Stephen Amell – Arrow
Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress)
- Caity Lotz – DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
- Candice Patton – The Flash
- Chloe Bennet – Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
- Danielle Panabaker – The Flash
- Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow
- Melissa Benoist – Supergirl
Choice Comedy TV Show (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)
- Black-ish
- Fuller House
- Jane the Virgin
- Modern Family
- The Big Bang Theory
- The Good Place
Choice Comedy TV Actor (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)
- Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
- Elias Harger – Fuller House
- Hudson Yang – Fresh Off the Boat
- Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin
- Rico Rodriguez – Modern Family
Choice Comedy TV Actress (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)
- America Ferrera – Superstore
- Candace Cameron Bure – Fuller House
- Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin
- Kristen Bell – The Good Place
- Sarah Hyland – Modern Family
- Yara Shahidi – Black-ish, Grown-ish
Choice Animated TV Show (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow)
- Bob’s Burgers
- Family Guy
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir
- Rick and Morty
- Steven Universe
- The Simpsons
Choice Reality TV Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)
- Keeping Up with the Kardashians
- Lip Sync Battle
- MasterChef Junior
- The Four: Battle for Stardom
- The Voice
- Total Divas
Choice Throwback TV Show (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)
- Dawson’s Creek
- Friends
- Gossip Girl
- One Tree Hill
- That ’70s Show
- The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Choice TV Personality (#ChoiceTVPersonality)
- Chrissy Teigen – Lip Sync Battle
- Derek Hough – World of Dance
- DJ Khaled – The Four: Battle for Stardom
- Hailey Baldwin – Drop the Mic
- Kelly Clarkson – The Voice
- Meghan Trainor – The Four: Battle for Stardom
MUSIC
Choice Male Artist (#ChoiceMaleArtist)
- Bruno Mars
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Louis Tomlinson
- Niall Horan
- Shawn Mendes
Choice Female Artist (#ChoiceFemaleArtist)
- Ariana Grande
- Camila Cabello
- Cardi B
- Demi Lovato
- Dua Lipa
- Taylor Swift
Choice Music Group (#ChoiceMusicGroup)
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- Fifth Harmony
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maroon 5
- Migos
- Why Don’t We
Choice Country Artist (#ChoiceCountryArtist)
- Blake Shelton
- Carrie Underwood
- Kane Brown
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Maren Morris
- Thomas Rhett
Choice Electronic/Dance Artist (#ChoiceElectronicDanceArtist)
- Calvin Harris
- Marshmello
- Martin Garrix
- Steve Aoki
- The Chainsmokers
- Zedd
Choice Latin Artist (#ChoiceLatinArtist)
- Becky G
- CNCO
- Daddy Yankee
- J Balvin
- Luis Fonsi
- Maluma
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist (#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist)
- Cardi B
- Childish Gambino
- Drake
- Khalid
- Nicki Minaj
- Post Malone
Choice Rock Artist (#ChoiceRockArtist)
- Imagine Dragons
- Panic! At the Disco
- Paramore
- Portugal. The Man
- twenty one pilots
- X Ambassadors
Choice Song: Female Artist (#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist)
- Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left To Cry”
- Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) – “Havana”
- Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry”
- Dua Lipa – “New Rules”
- Halsey – “Bad at Love”
- Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”
Choice Song: Male Artist (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist)
- Charlie Puth – “Attention”
- Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
- Drake – “God's Plan”
- Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”
- Justin Timberlake (feat. Chris Stapleton) – “Say Something”
- Kendrick Lamar (feat. Zacari) – “Love.”
Choice Song: Group (#ChoiceSongGroup)
- 5 Seconds of Summer – “Youngblood”
- Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”
- Maroon 5 – “Wait”
- Panic! At the Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”
- Portugal. The Man – “Feel It Still”
- Why Don’t We – “Trust Fund Baby”
Choice Collaboration (#ChoiceCollaboration)
- Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line) – “Meant to Be”
- Bruno Mars (feat. Cardi B) – “Finesse (Remix)”
- Taylor Swift (feat. Ed Sheeran & Future) – “End Game”
- The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar – “Pray for Me” (“Black Panther” soundtrack)
- Zac Efron & Zendaya – “Rewrite the Stars” (“The Greatest Showman” soundtrack)
- Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – “The Middle”
OTHER
Choice Comedian (#ChoiceComedian)
- Ellen DeGeneres
- James Corden
- Jimmy Fallon
- Kevin Hart
- Lilly Singh
- The Dolan Twins
Choice Male Athlete (#ChoiceMaleAthlete)
- Adam Rippon
- J.J. Watt
- LeBron James
- Red Gerard
- Shaun White
- Stephen Curry
Choice Female Athlete (#ChoiceFemaleAthlete)
- Chloe Kim
- Lindsey Vonn
- Mikaela Shiffrin
- Mirai Nagasu
- Serena Williams
- U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team
