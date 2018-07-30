Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Joint Monogram Creatively Combines Their Initials -- See the Pic!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are settling into married life, which naturally includes having a joint monogram created!

The royal symbol is made up of an “H” and “M” intertwined, an obvious nod to the couple’s first names, under a coronet (a tiny crown) featuring crosses pattee, fleur-de-lys and strawberry leaves.

The one-of-a-kind cypher was first spotted on live Australian television last week when on-air personality Georgie Gardner shared on The Today Show that she had received a thank-you letter from Kensington Palace after offering a picnic blanket emblazoned with an Australian landscape as a wedding gift.

Soon, they discovered the stunning symbol on the stationary. Gardner was quick to point out that Markle is passionate about calligraphy, even working as a freelance calligrapher before her acting career took off.

“I used to do it for Dolce & Gabbana’s celebrity correspondence over the holidays,” Markle told Esquire in February. “I would sit there with a little white tube sock on my hand so no hand oils got on the card, trying to pay my bills while auditioning.”

.@GeorgieG received a very special letter from Duke and Duchess of Sussex! #9Todaypic.twitter.com/pmySIFWo05 — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) July 25, 2018

The news of the monogram comes just hours after fans learned how the new Duchess of Sussex plans to spend her 37th birthday on Aug. 4.

Royal photographer Tim Rooke tweeted recently that Harry will be the best man for his childhood friend, Charlie Van Straubenzee’s wedding to Daisy Jenks that very day. Well, we know her birthday will include cake!

