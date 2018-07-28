Chrissy Teigen Slams Thomas Markle's Latest Headlines: 'This Guy Sucks'

Chrissy Teigen is clapping back at Thomas Markle.

The 32-year-old model made her opinions about Meghan Markle’s estranged father known on Twitter Saturday.

“This guy...this guy sucks,” Chrissy wrote alongside screenshots of some of Thomas’ latest headlines. “What is wrong with him? Let your daughter be happy, please. This is embarrassing.”

The articles that the mom of two included in her post quote the Duchess of Sussex’s father as saying, “Perhaps it would be easier if I were dead” and “Diana would’ve loathed the way I’ve been treated.”

The clippings also claim that 74-year-old Thomas “doesn’t care” if Prince Harry -- his daughter’s husband -- ever speaks to him again. Additionally, the screenshots allege that Meghan has “changed all her numbers” following her wedding to Harry.

Thomas’ shaky relationship with Meghan, 36, has been well documented since he didn’t attend her wedding back in May. That decision came after both a string of health issues and being caught allegedly staging paparazzi photos.

Back in June, during an appearance on Good Morning Britain, Thomas said that Meghan and Harry “were disappointed” when he broke the news that he wouldn’t be at the wedding.

“Meghan cried -- I’m sure -- she did cry,” he claimed. “They both said, ‘Take care of yourself. We’re really worried about you.‘ They said the important thing is that I get better.”

Following his interview, a source told ET that Meghan and Harry, 33, “were surprised” that Thomas went on TV and were not too happy to learn that he was paid for doing so.

"It came as a surprise. They were not given advanced warning," the source said at the time. "They understand he has been harassed by the paparazzi 24/7 but it’s hard for them to accept his apology when he’s again taking cash."

The source continued: "Meghan loves her father deeply and Harry and Meghan have tried to offer him support and guidance adjusting to the media attention, but the relationship is fractured and it will be interesting to see where they go from here."

Earlier this month -- when Thomas told The Sun that Meghan was “terrified” of being a royal and that she’s “under too much pressure” -- a source once again told ET that his daughter and son-in-law were not pleased.

"[They] are frustrated he keeps speaking to the tabloids and taking payment for interviews," the source said.

In an interview with TMZ the next day, Thomas said that he wanted the royal family to come out of “silence mode.”

"I was silent for a full year and the press beat me up every day saying I was a hermit hiding in Mexico, so I gave my story," he told the outlet. "Apparently that interview [with Good Morning Britain] put the royal family in their silence mode ... so, I gave another interview to break the silence. All they have to do is speak to me."

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, though, it’s unlikely that the royal family will respond to any of Thomas’ statements.

"The strategy at Kensington Palace, I understand, is, 'Say nothing, don't dignify these comments, these interviews, these articles with a response,'" Nicholl said. "The royal family has had more than their fair share of scandals. This won't faze them."

