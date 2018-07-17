Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Wants Royal Family to Come Out of 'Silence Mode' and Speak With Him

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, wants to be on speaking terms with the royal family.

Just one day after a source told ET that the Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, "are frustrated" that he is continuing to do paid interviews, Thomas seemingly reacted in a new interview with TMZ.

"I was silent for a full year and the press beat me up every day saying I was a hermit hiding in Mexico, so I gave my story," he says. "Apparently that interview [with Good Morning Britain] put the royal family in their silence mode ... so, I gave another interview to break the silence. All they have to do is speak to me."

"Tomorrow is my birthday, 74 years old, and I'm enjoying the fact that I can make the entire royal family not speak," he adds, telling the outlet he has no plans to just go away. "And maybe I can get a laugh out of the duchess."

Earlier this week, Thomas gave his second-ever on-camera interview with The Sun, in which he said he thinks his 36-year-old daughter is "terrified" of the royal spotlight, even criticizing her new, regal wardrobe.

"I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile," he explained. "I've seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don't like the one I'm seeing now. This one isn't even a stage smile -- this is a pained smile."

"It really worries me," he continued. "I think she's under too much pressure. There's a high price to pay to be married to that family."

A royal source told ET on Monday that Meghan and Harry "haven't had any contact" with Thomas as of late, and "are frustrated he keeps speaking to the tabloids and taking payment for interviews."

