Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Frustrated' That Her Dad Continues to Do Paid Interviews (Exclusive)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are "frustrated" with the former Suits star's father, Thomas Markle.

Amid his latest interview with The Sun, a royal source tells ET the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "haven't had any contact" with him lately.

"[They] are frustrated he keeps speaking to the tabloids and taking payment for interviews," the source adds.

Thomas recently sat down with the outlet for his second-ever on-camera interview, in which he said he thinks his 36-year-old daughter is "terrified" of her new life as a royal.

"I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile," he explained. "I've seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don't like the one I'm seeing now. This one isn't even a stage smile -- this is a pained smile."

"It really worries me," he continued. "I think she's under too much pressure. There's a high price to pay to be married to that family."

Later in the interview, Thomas also claimed he has been unable to reach Meghan by phone.

"Since the [first] interview [with Good Morning Britain], the phone number that I call doesn't work anymore," he said. "The, I guess, liaison with the royal family never answers back, and there's no address I can write to, so I have no way of contacting my daughter."

"My message [to her] would be, 'I love you, I miss you, I'm sorry for anything that went wrong,'" he added. "And I want to be her child's grandfather and I want to be near them. I want to be a part of their life. I'd like to put our differences behind us, and get together. I miss you very much."

Hear more from the interview in the video below.

