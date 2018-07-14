Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Head to Wimbledon for Their First Solo Outing Together

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton enjoyed a girls' day at Wimbledon!

The Duchesses stepped out for their very first solo outing together at the Ladies' Single Final at the Wimbledon Championships, where they cheered on Angelique Kerber and Markle's close friend, Serena Williams. The event marks Markle and Middleton's first-ever joint appearance without their husbands.

The sisters-in-law appeared perfectly coordinated for the occasion. Markle, 36, sported a blue-and-white striped shirt by Ralph Lauren, which she paired with cream wide-leg pants. Middleton, also 36, rocked a black-and-white patterned dress.

Before taking their seats for the match, the pair met with former female tennis champions and spoke with ball boys and girls about their experiences participating in the tournament. Markle and Middleton couldn't have appeared to be having a better time, as they were photographed chatting and laughing at their seats.

Both royals are big fans of Wimbledon. Markle attended the event in 2016, around the time she was set up on a blind date with Prince Harry, while Middleton has regularly attended matches with both her sister, Pippa Middleton, and her husband, Prince William.

Last week, a source confirmed to ET that Markle would attend the tennis tournament. When Williams spoke to reporters following her first-round win, she was decidedly less sure.

"I don't know, we'll see. If I keep winning," Williams quipped at the time. See more in the video below.

