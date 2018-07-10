Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Are All Smiles With Prince Harry and William During Balcony Appearance

Up, up and away!

Tuesday was a busy day for the royal family as they honored the 100th anniversary of the Royal Air Force. In the morning, Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, and Camilla all attended a service honoring the milestone at Westminster Abbey in London.

The family the made the short trip back to Buckingham Palace for a military ceremony followed by a flypast, which the royals viewed from the balcony of the palace.

This is the second official flypast in two month as the royals celebrated the Trooping the Colour in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s birthday in early June.

For Tuesday’s event, the Duchess of Sussex donned a black A-line, long-sleeve dress with a spiral-shaped fascinator. Her new sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, wore an ice blue fitted dress and matching fascinator.

The Fab Four as they’ve been dubbed, seemed to be having a great time, grinning and chatting during the public occasion. They also attended the christening service of Prince Louis at the Chapel Royal at St. James’ Palace on Monday.

Up next, Harry and Meghan are jetting off to Dublin, Ireland, for an official two-day visit to the country.

“The fact that Harry and Meghan have been asked by the Foreign Office to go to Ireland shows just how much faith the Queen has in both of them as working royals,” Katie Nicholl, the author of Harry: Life, Loss, and Love, told ET of the trip. “The Queen would have approved that trip, she would have made sure she was happy with the itinerary.”

