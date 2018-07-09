Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attend Prince Louis' Christening

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were all smiles during their latest royal appearance.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted arriving at The Chapel Royal at St. James' Palace in London, England, on Monday for the christening of Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2-month-old son, Prince Louis.

The former Suits star opted for a head-to-toe olive green look, consisting of a long-sleeved Ralph Lauren dress, matching suede Manolo Blahnik pumps and a hat by Stephen Jones. Prince Harry complemented her perfectly, clad in a classy suit and a light blue tie.

Associated Press

Members of the Royal Family arrive at St James's Palace for the christening of Prince Louis. pic.twitter.com/3pDk4D898C — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 9, 2018

Others in attendance included Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, and the Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister, Pippa Middleton. Buckingham Palace confirmed to ET earlier on Monday that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip would not be attending the christening, as it is a fairly small service with only the immediate family and godparents.

In addition to Louis, William and Kate are also parents to 4-year-old Prince George and 3-year-old Princess Charlotte. Hear more on the royal family in the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Serena Williams Calls Kate Middleton No. 1 'Badass'

Kate Middleton Is the Ultimate Mom While Comforting Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour Parade

Prince William Recreates Kate Middleton Photo From When She Lived in Jordan With Family

Related Gallery