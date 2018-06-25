Prince William Recreates Kate Middleton Photo From When She Lived in Jordan With Family

Prince William is retracing his wife's footsteps.

On Monday, the 36-year-old royal went to the very same archaeological site that a young Kate Middleton visited in Jordan to recreate a family photo taken more than 30 years ago.

William has just begun a five-day tour of the Middle East, with visits to sit Jordan, Israel, and the occupied Palestinian territories, as an outreach effort to help build relationships. His first visit was to Jordan, where he toured the country with Crown Prince Al-Hussein Bin Abdullah II. That tour took them to the archaeological site of Jerash, a first century Roman city that Middleton visited with her sister, Pippa, when she was four years old and the family lived in Jordan.

The official Kensington Palace Twitter account tweeted out a photo of William standing in nearly the same spot Middleton stood with her father, who at the time was stationed in Jordan while working for British Airways.

"The Duke of Cambridge visits Jerash, the same site that The Duchess of Cambridge visited, aged 4, with her sister and father when the family lived in Jordan," the palace captioned the pics.

The Duke of Cambridge visits Jerash, the same site that The Duchess of Cambridge visited, aged 4, with her sister and father when the family lived in Jordan. pic.twitter.com/PMoFrr4Snt — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 25, 2018

MEGA

Kate, 36, did not join her husband on the trip but rather stayed home with the couple's three children, Prince George, 4, Princess Charlotte, 3, and 2-month-old Prince Louis.

Upon arriving in Jordan on Sunday night, William expressed how much his wife wanted to be with him in Jordan. "[She] is very sorry she cannot be here with me so soon after the birth of our son Louis [on April 23], but her family remembers very fondly the almost three years she spent here as a child when her father worked for British Airways in Amman,” he said of the Duchess of Cambridge. “Catherine’s experience is not unique -- the interchange between our two countries is real and deep: work, study, tourism and family links.”

William's trip also included a tour of a business and technology lab, as well as a little R&R with Prince Abdullah as they watched the England-Panama soccer match and visited with Syrian refugees who were taken in by Jordan.

The Regent, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, visit the TechWorks Fabrication Lab (FabLab) at the King Hussein Business Park#Jordan#UK@cpfjo@KensingtonRoyalpic.twitter.com/2pxXs9wDUr — RHC (@RHCJO) June 24, 2018

At a @UKinJordan reception to celebrate The Queen's Birthday, The Duke chats with Cpt. Alia Twal, a First Officer for Royal Jordanian. pic.twitter.com/3gsRNx2x1D — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 24, 2018

Prince William couldn't watch the @England match live and avoided finding out the score all afternoon. He sat down with the Crown Prince of Jordan to watch a rerun after dinner at the Beit Al Urdun Palace.



Congratulations @England! pic.twitter.com/aAPxd8NS64 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 24, 2018

🏛 The Duke of Cambridge and The Crown Prince arrive at the spectacular Jerash archaeological site, a first century Roman city, and one of Jordan's greatest tourist attractions. pic.twitter.com/kZzwXrebQk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 25, 2018

The Duke of Cambridge met Syrian refugee children benefiting from @UNICEFJordan's Makani programme — which offers psychological support for parents and children. pic.twitter.com/QYaTzlaslr — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 25, 2018

Watch below to see what gave William some "street cred" with his son, Prince George.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Middleton and Prince William Announce Details of Son Prince Louis’ Christening Service

Prince William Meets Kylie Minogue at Charity Reception at Buckingham Palace

Princess Charlotte and Prince George Support Dad Prince William at Polo Match: Pics!

Related Gallery