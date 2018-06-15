Prince William Meets Kylie Minogue at Charity Reception at Buckingham Palace

British royalty meets Australian royalty!

On Thursday night, Prince William greeted Kylie Minogue at the Royal Marsden Trust reception at Buckingham Palace.

The 35-year-old father of three looked dapper in a black tuxedo, and attended the event solo while his wife, Kate Middleton, continues to spend time with their newborn son, Prince Louis, and two other children, 4-year-old Prince George and 3-year-old Princess Charlotte. As for Minogue, the 50-year-old pop star dazzled in a sparkly silver halter dress for the occasion.

At the event, William gave a speech where he thanked the audience for their charitable efforts in cancer treatment and research.

“I have been privileged to be President of The Royal Marsden for over 10 years now,” the Duke of Cambridge said. “It is a very, very special place to me -- from my early visits as a young boy to my work experience in 2007,and now in my role as president.”

William, who worked with the organization in his school days, also quipped about his time there. “Last summer, I visited the Sutton site to celebrate a decade as president and returned to where I had worked as a work experience student one summer. You will appreciate that I was reassured to know everything was still standing after my intervention!" he mused. "But also that the quality of care, the compassion and the dedication from every single member of staff had not changed one bit.”

While William was entertaining the crowds at Buckingham Palace, his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and his new sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, paid a special visit to Cheshire, England, this week. Here's a look at their royal day out:

