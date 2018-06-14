Designer Stella McCartney to Release Replicas of Meghan Markle's Wedding Reception Dress

Calling all brides-to-be, this is not a drill.

Stella McCartney, who designed Meghan Markle’s custom wedding reception dress, is releasing replicas of the simply stunning white halter gown, The Telegraph reported on Thursday. The British designer will offer 23 white and 23 black versions to a limited amount of clients as part of her Made With Love capsule. The number 23 is inspired by her new flagship store on 23 Old Bond Street in London.

Steve Parsons/AFP/Getty Images

All pieces are made from sustainable viscose and are priced at £3500 each or around $4650 for U.S. customers. So if you absolutely fell in love with the Duchess of Sussex’s second bridal look, we suggest you immediately email 23oldbond.store@stellamccartney.com to receive Stella’s personal invitation to view the gowns at the new store.

Hey, it’s worth a trip to London if it means you’ll look like Meghan Markle, right?

See what the royal wore for her first solo public outing with the queen in the video below.

