Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton to Attend Serena Williams' Wimbledon Final Match Together

Meghan Markle is all set to cheer on Serena Williams at Wimbledon!

Kensington Palace confirmed on Thursday that the Duchess of Sussex, 36, will attend the Ladies' Singles Final on Saturday to watch her longtime pal as she faces off against Germany's Angelique Kerber. Markle will be joined by sister-in-law Kate Middleton, who's a Wimbledon patron. This will mark Middleton and Markle's first public appearance alone together and follows Markle's first one-on-one engagements with Queen Elizabeth II.

Middleton, 36, will also attend Sunday's Gentlemen's Singles Final -- whose pairing will be decided on Friday in the semi-finals face-offs -- with her husband, Prince William.

The Duchess of Cambridge, @Wimbledon Patron, and The Duchess of Sussex will attend the Ladies' Singles Final on Saturday 14th July #Wimbledon — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 12, 2018

On Sunday 15th July, The Duchess of Cambridge along with The Duke of Cambridge will attend the @Wimbledon Gentlemen's Singles Final #Wimbledon — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 12, 2018

Last week, a source confirmed to ET that Markle would attend the tennis tournament. When Williams spoke to reporters following her first-round win, she was decidedly less sure.

"I don't know, we'll see. If I keep winning," Williams quipped at the time.

Since attending the royal wedding in May, Williams has spent time with the former Suits star. In fact, Williams and Markle, along with Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, attended the Audi Polo Challenge in Ascot, England, earlier this month to cheer on both Prince Harry and Prince William, who were playing for charity.

