Meghan Markle Grins as Little Boy Strokes Her Hair During Ireland Visit: Cute Pics

Watch out for Prince Harry, little one!

Meghan Markle wasn’t more than an hour into her second day of events in Ireland before she completely changed her look -- but that didn’t matter to one small fan.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had some sweet interactions with youngsters, with one little boy, 3-year-old Walter Cullen, reaching for Meghan’s hair and even her face. The 36-year-old newlywed played along, making silly faces at the boy, while another little boy tugged on Harry’s beard.

After starting off the day in a gray Roland Mouret dress with her signature boat-neck style to meet the president of Ireland, Michael Higgins, the Duchess of Sussex slipped into a more casual ensemble for her second event of the day.

In less than no time, Meghan had transformed, pulling her hair down from her earlier bun into loose waves and changing into a black pants suit with a white shirt underneath.

She also traded in her large handbag from the morning for a black clutch purse, but despite being outdoors and on a grassy field, Meghan continued to wear black heels by Sarah Flint.

Her hubby, Prince Harry, also changed out of his original navy suit and light blue tie and into a gray suit with a white button-down shirt.

The couple visited Croke Park for their second event, greeting and cheering on athletes as a part of the Gaelic Athletic Association. While on the pitch, the couple saw athletes of all ages participating in traditional Gaelic sports, including hurling, camogie, and rounders.

After the visit, Harry and Meghan made their way to Trinity College in Dublin, where they saw the historic Book of Kells.

For more from the Duke and Duchess’ Ireland visit, watch the clip below:

