Meghan Markle Wows in 2 Different Outfits in 1 Day in London and Dublin

Two outfits in one day!

Meghan Markle delivered major style on Tuesday for the Royal Air Force 100 Ceremony at Buckingham Palace and in Dublin during the first day of her official royal foreign visit with Prince Harry.

First, the Duchess of Sussex wowed in a ridiculously chic custom black long-sleeve Dior dress with flouncy A-line skirt in London, complete with a matching Stephen Jones fascinator and light nude pumps. The stunningly simple yet impactful piece features, you guessed it, a bateau neckline and thin waist belt -- two components Markle has donned on numerous occasions, such as her beautiful olive green Ralph Lauren number she wore the day before to Prince Louis' christening.

The 36-year-old brunette joined the rest of the royal family on the palace balcony, her second appearance there following Trooping the Colour in June.

Next the duke and duchess jetted off to Dublin, Ireland, to embark on their two-day tour where they will visit various Irish organizations. The former Suits star changed out of her Dior dress into a forest green top and buttoned midi pencil skirt ensemble by go-to designer Givenchy with suede camel pumps, structured Strathberry brown leather tote and a low side-part bun. We adore her color choice to represent the Emerald Isle!

Has Markle acquired a British accent? See if you can detect it below.

