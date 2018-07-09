Prince Louis' Christening -- See All the Royal Pics!

Prince Louis has been christened!

The littlest prince, just two months old, was christened at The Chapel Royal at Saint James's Palace in London, England, on Monday. Louis' family came out in droves to support him -- first and foremost his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and his siblings, 4-year-old Prince George and 3-year-old Princess Charlotte.

Also in attendance were Louis' aunts and uncles including pregnantPippa Middleton, newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and maternal uncle, James Middleton. Both sets of grandparents, Prince Charles and Camilla and Michael and Carole Middleton, made appearances as well. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, however, did not attend.

Keep scrolling for some of the best pics of the day!

James Matthews and Pippa Middleton

Michael and Carole Middleton

James Middleton and Lady Laura Marsham

Here's more on Louis' big day:

