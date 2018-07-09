News

Prince Louis' Christening -- See All the Royal Pics!

By Paige Gawley‍
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge carries Prince Louis as they arrive for his christening service at St James's Palace on July 09, 2018 in London, England.
Dominic Lipinski/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Louis has been christened!

The littlest prince, just two months old, was christened at The Chapel Royal at Saint James's Palace in London, England, on Monday. Louis' family came out in droves to support him -- first and foremost his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and his siblings, 4-year-old Prince George and 3-year-old Princess Charlotte.

Also in attendance were Louis' aunts and uncles including pregnantPippa Middleton, newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and maternal uncle, James Middleton. Both sets of grandparents, Prince Charles and Camilla and Michael and Carole Middleton, made appearances as well. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, however, did not attend.

Keep scrolling for some of the best pics of the day!

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate Middleton and Prince Louis
Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Princess Charlotte and Prince George hold the hands of their father, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, as they arrive at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, London for the christening of their brother, Prince Louis, who is being carried by their mother, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate Middleton and Prince Louis
Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images
James Matthews and Pippa Middleton

Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Charles and Camilla
Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Michael and Carole Middleton

Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images
James Middleton and Lady Laura Marsham

Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princess Charlotte
Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Louis
Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

 Here's more on Louis' big day: 

Related Gallery

 