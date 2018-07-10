Meghan Markle Wears an Emilia Wickstead Dress After Designer's Alleged Comments on Her Wedding Gown

Meghan Markle changed for the third time today as she swapped her elegant forest green Givenchy ensemble for a sleek black square-neck belted midi by London-based designer Emilia Wickstead, a favorite of Kate Middleton, for a reception at the British Ambassador's official residence in Dublin, Ireland, on Tuesday. This is the second official outing for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their two-day tour of the Emerald Isle.

We have to admit the piece is a surprising choice, following the controversial comments allegedly made by Wickstead. The Daily Mail reported that she said Markle's Givenchy wedding gown was "identical" to one of her creations, along with criticizing the fit and her relaxed hairdo. The designer, however, addressed the claims on her Instagram.

A post shared by Emilia Wickstead (@emiliawickstead) on May 27, 2018 at 9:33am PDT

Well, it seems like there is no bad blood here as the brunette beauty stunned in the gorgeous dress, especially with her softly curled tresses down for the event as she met with various prominent figures, such as Irish writer, academic and broadcaster Sinead Burke.

The Duchess of Sussex meets Irish writer, academic and broadcaster Sinead Burke at a @BritEmbDublin reception #RoyalVisitIrelandpic.twitter.com/cqb1RfXuzG — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 10, 2018

Prince Harry gave a heartwarming speech at the reception, noting, "We draw strength from one another as neighbors, partners, and above all, friends."

"I have the greatest confidence that the friendship, collaboration and mutual understanding that our two countries have built up over the years will endure and it will grow," he added.

See the royal couple arrive in Ireland after the Royal Air Force 100 ceremony in London below.

