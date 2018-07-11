Meghan Markle Continues Her Love of Boat Neck Dresses During Ireland Visit With Prince Harry

Top of the morning to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kicked off their second day in Ireland on Wednesday bright and early. The couple first met with the president of Ireland, Michael Higgins, and his wife, Sabina Coyne, at their residence in Dublin.

The Duchess of Sussex, 36, sported her now-signature boat-neck style when she showed up in a simple gray Roland Mouret dress with black heels. She wore her hair back in a loose bun, and paired the look with a large black handbag.

The Duke of Sussex, 33, donned a navy suit and a pale blue tie. When one reporter asked him if soccer is “coming home” -- the phrase associated with England winning this year’s World Cup -- he replied, “Most definitely.”

The pair also shared a sweet moment, pulling the chord to ring the “Peace Bell,” with Harry rolling in shoulders back in faux preparation. The foursome also posed alongside Higgins’ Bernese Mountain dogs, Brod and Sioda, in some adorable photos.

Meghan and Harry have a busy day ahead of them, with a visit to Croke Park, the home of Ireland’s largest sporting organization – the Gaelic Athletic Association. They will also visit the historic Book of Kells in the Old Library at Trinity College, followed by a walk around the college itself.

They will continue their day by stopping to pay their respects at the Famine Memorial, followed by a visit to the EPIC Irish Emigration Museum. They’ll end their day and their official visit with a trip to the DogPatch Labs, a co-working space for technology start-ups.

This marks the couple’s first foreign visit as husband and wife after tying the knot in Windsor, England, back in May.

"I think the fact that Harry and Meghan have been asked by the Foreign Office to go to Ireland shows just how much faith the Queen has in both of them as working royals," royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET of the visit. "The Queen would have approved that trip. She would have made sure she was happy with the itinerary. Meghan and Harry have said they want to roll their sleeves, that they want to get straight into work, and this [trip] really is just weeks after their wedding. It's an important tour."

