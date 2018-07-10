Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Make First Official Foreign Visit as Newlyweds

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making their first official foreign visit as newlyweds!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Ireland on Tuesday for a two-day tour at the request of Queen Elizabeth II's Government.

Meghan stepped off the plane in a gorgeous forest green Givenchy number, which she paired with nude pumps and a camel-colored Strathberry tote. Harry complemented her perfectly, looking dapper in a classic navy blue tux.

The lovebirds are currently in Dublin, where they will visit various organizations central to Irish life. According to Kensington Palace, this includes a Gaelic sports festival at Croke Park, a summer garden party at the British Ambassador's home and visits to the Famine Memorial, Trinity College, DogPatch Labs and EPIC, the Irish Emmigration Museum.

Additionally, Meghan and Harry will meet with Michael Higgins, the President of Ireland, and Leo Varadkar, The Taoiseach.

"It's a really action-packed itinerary," royal expert Katie Nicholl tells ET. "A real chance for them to meet the people of Ireland and to see some important tourist spots, if nothing else. So busy, busy few days for the Sussex's."

"I think the fact that Harry and Meghan have been asked by the foreign office to go to Ireland shows just how much faith the Queen has in both of them as working royals," she adds. "The Queen would have approved that trip. She would have made sure she was happy with the itinerary. Meghan and Harry have said they want to roll their sleeves, that they want to get straight into work, and this [trip] really is just weeks after their wedding. It's an important tour."

Kensington Palace revealed last month that the newlyweds would be making the trip abroad. "They are looking forward to learning more about Ireland's history and experiencing its rich culture, as well as meeting the people who are shaping the country’s future," the palace said in a statement at the time.

This is actually the couple's second trip to Ireland this year. The two made a surprise visit to Belfast, Northern Ireland, in March, just ahead of their May 19 nuptials at St. George's Chapel.

Earlier on Tuesday, Meghan and Harry joined Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton and Prince William at an event commemorating the centenary of the Royal Air Force at Westminster Abbey in London, England. For that outing, the former Suits star donned a chic black A-line dress by Dior, which she paired with Cartier earrings and a Stephen Jones fascinator.

