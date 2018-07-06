Has Meghan Markle Acquired a Slight British Accent?

It's been nearly two months since Meghan Markle tied the knot with Prince Harry, and it appears the former Suits star is having no trouble adjusting to her new life as a royal.

In a new Twitter video posted by a fan who met her in Cheshire, England, last month, it seems the Duchess of Sussex may have even acquired a slight British accent in recent weeks!

"We all had a great day, I think," Markle exclaimed, when asked about her royal wedding day during her first solo outing with Queen Elizabeth II. "The sun was shining for us."

If you listen closely, it sounds like the 36-year-old Los Angeles native has potentially lost a bit of her American accent:

Meghan said my name, that’s me done😭 pic.twitter.com/167F2ubjUh — Aya El Zeiny (@elzeiny99) June 14, 2018

A source told ET last month that Markle is excited about her new Duchess role, and has been "anxious" to "jump in" and learn as much as possible about British life ever since she wed Prince Harry.

"She's ready to work as much as she can on as many projects as they will allow," the source said, adding that the royal family has been "impressed" with Markle's genuine desire to engage in charitable projects.

Since the May 19 wedding, the former actress has been accompanying the royal family to a number of public outings. One of her most recent appearances was at the Young Leader Awards reception at Buckingham Palace, where a source tells us she felt "completely at ease" with Her Royal Majesty.

"She has developed an increasingly close, warm relationship with [both] the queen and her father-in-law, Prince Charles," the source said. "She wants to please them and is doing whatever she can to educate herself to make sure she doesn't put a foot wrong."

Hear more on how Markle is adjusting to royal life in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Look So in Love in London -- See the Flirty Pics!

Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Says She Used Emojis to Reveal She Was Getting Married

Meghan Markle Brings Back Casual California Style in Skinny Jeans During Day 2 of Polo Match

Related Gallery