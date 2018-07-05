Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Look So in Love in London -- See the Flirty Pics!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle simply can't get enough of each other... and we can't get enough of them!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made another royal appearance on Thursday, stepping out to the Marlborough House in London, England, with the biggest smiles on their faces and displaying minor PDA.

Meghan, chic in a bright yellow Brandon Maxwell dress that showed off her shoulders, couldn't seem to help herself from gazing into Harry's eyes as the two attended the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge Reception.

Startraks

At one point, the former Suits star adorably reached over to her husband, placing her hand on his right arm as they engaged in a private conversation.

The #CommonwealthYouth Forum is giving the young people of the Commonwealth a voice in its future – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met some of its young leaders to see how @CommonwealthSec is helping them make their ideas a reality. pic.twitter.com/WGKMffH4hV — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 5, 2018

Since tying the knot at St. George's Chapel on May 19, Meghan, 36, and Harry, 33, have made a number of public appearances together, and it appears that the brunette beauty is loving her new life as a royal.

A royal source told ET last month that the Duchess has "been anxious" about jumping into her role and learning as much as possible.

"She's ready to work as much as she can on as many projects as they will allow," the source said, adding that Meghan will likely announce her first patronage soon.

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Says She Used Emojis to Reveal She Was Getting Married

Meghan Markle Brings Back Casual California Style in Skinny Jeans During Day 2 of Polo Match

Meghan Markle Beams While Cheering on Prince Harry and Prince William at Charity Polo Match

Related Gallery