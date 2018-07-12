Meghan Markle Admits She Misses 'Suits' Ahead of Show's Season Premiere

Meghan Markle misses her day job!

The Duchess of Sussex, who starred as Rachel Zane for seven seasons on USA's Suits, told an Irish well-wisher that she misses acting.

Fiona Moore, a fan, recalled her conversation with Meghan -- who was wearing a suit that was reminiscent of her fictional counterpart -- following the Duchess' walkabout with her husband, Prince Harry, in Dublin, Ireland, on Wednesday.

"I'm a fan of Suits and I said to her that I miss it and she said, 'So do I'," Moore told Hello!

Moore added of Meghan's disposition, "She seemed very relaxed and was joking and laughing."

Getty Images

When Meghan's character walked down the aisle to marry Mike Ross -- played by Patrick J. Adams, who also recently departed the show -- in the season finale, the fictional couple left a bit of a hole in the world of Suits. With Katherine Heigl joining the cast for its eighth season -- which premieres next week -- and Dulé Hill and Amanda Schull being bumped to series regulars, creator Aaron Korsch is hopeful about the show's future.

"I’m going to miss Meghan and Patrick, but I think there are still interesting stories to tell," Korsch tells The New York Times in a piece published earlier this week. "And then on the other side of it, you have a rejuvenation with new energy, on screen and off.”

The 36-year-old actress' Suits fame may not be over just yet. With Emmy nominations due out on Thursday, the Duchess could snag a nomination for her last-ever acting role. Last month, a rep for USA confirmed to ET that Meghan was submitted for Emmy consideration in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category.

Meghan and Prince Harry, 33, have had a jammed pack itinerary the last couple of days. The newlyweds made stops at Trinity College, Croke Park and even met Michael Higgins, the president of Ireland, during their time in the country.

Here's more on the royal couple first big trip since tying the knot:

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Revisits College in Dublin That Gave Her an Acting Award 5 Years Ago

Meghan Markle Looks Like Rachel Zane From 'Suits' in Her Latest Outfit

Meghan Markle Grins as Little Boy Strokes Her Hair During Ireland Visit: Cute Pics

Related Gallery