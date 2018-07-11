Meghan Markle Looks Like Rachel Zane From 'Suits' in Her Latest Outfit

Another day, another Meghan Markle outfit.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continued their two-day tour of Ireland on Wednesday. First, the royals met with the president of Ireland, Michael Higgins, and his wife, Sabina Coyne, at their residence in Dublin.

The brunette beauty opted for a bateau dress yet again. She teamed the gorgeous gray long-sleeve crepe frock with swingy ruffle detail from Roland Mouret with black suede Paul Andrew pumps, Fendi peekaboo bag and Birks snowflake earrings, complete with a polished low bun.

Andrew Parsons - Pool/Getty Images

Getty Images

Next, the power couple visited Croke Park and Famine Memorial on the bank of the River Liffey. The former actress gave us major Rachel Zane vibes, the character she played on USA's lawyer drama, Suits, when she stepped out in a black pantsuit of jacket and straight-leg trouser, thin buckle belt and pouch bag, all by Givenchy. We especially love that she styled the polished set with a casual white tee, finished with leather Sarah Flint pumps and her signature loose waves -- a chic outfit idea for the office.

The duchess is reportedly being styled by best friend Jessica Mulroney, including her Ireland tour outfits, yellow Brandon Maxwell dress at Commonwealth Youth Forum Reception, Dior ensemble for RAF 100 and the Ralph Lauren number she wore for Prince Louis' christening.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

